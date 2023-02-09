News

Elderly pedestrian struck by car on eastbound El Camino Real in Mountain View Thursday morning

The road was closed as police investigate the incident; victim's status remains unknown

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Updated: Thu, Feb 9, 2023, 11:32 am
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning on eastbound El Camino Real between Clark and Escuela avenues, triggering a partial road closure, according to Mountain View police.

At 7:09 a.m. on Feb. 9, the Mountain View Police Department posted on Twitter that the portion of eastbound El Camino Real was shut down the collision, and that the injured pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police reported about 30 minutes later that the victim is an elderly adult woman, but had no updates on her injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said, and the roadway would remain closed for an unknown amount of time.

In a 9:35 a.m. update, police said that response teams remain on scene investigating the crash and the lanes remain closed. Police ask drivers to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

