Santa Clara County supervisors approve nearly $1M to expand gun violence response team

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved nearly $1 million Tuesday to expand the county's task force focusing on curbing illegal gun trafficking and armed threats.

The funding, $931,166, will support the addition of five more positions within the county's gun violence team, which operates under the county District Attorney's Office.

State and federal grants will support an additional seven new positions with the team, while the San Jose Police Department; county Sheriff's Office; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the federal Department of Homeland Security will also add positions to the task force.

In total, the gun violence team will expand from its current five positions to 23.

"We need to up our capacity so that every time someone makes a threat, we have the resources to get a court order to remove the gun from that person," Assistant District Attorney James Gibbons Shapiro said in a statement.