Community briefs: Guided tree walk, new Community Foundation manager and city utility changes

“At Canopy’s monthly tree walks, a certified arborist guides participants through one of the neighborhood routes, sharing in-depth information, fun facts, and tips about caring for trees and selecting tree species,” the nonprofit said on its website.

“This will be a themed walk: come learn about trees and their structure through the observation methods championed by Professor Claus Mattheck in his book, The Body Language of Trees,” Canopy said of the event.

On Feb. 11, certified arborist Molly Batchelder will lead a guided tree walk through Mariposa Park, located at 305 Mariposa Ave. in Mountain View. Canopy offers free neighborhood tree walks on the second Saturdays of most months. This month’s walk is called “The Body Language of Trees.”

“I’m excited to have IdaRose join our team,” said Foundation Executive Director Adin Miller. “Given her extensive local experience, I know she will help us meaningfully engage residents to build awareness of neighborhood challenges, participate in solutions, and become vibrant community leaders.”

Sylvester has strong roots in the Mountain View community. She currently serves as chair of the city’s Human Relations Commission, which was established to address economic, political, educational and social issues facing the community. Sylvester additionally sits on multiple nonprofit boards, the Foundation said in a statement, and is the founder of award-winning nonprofit Appetite for Good and local company Silicon Valley Link.

For those who can’t make it in person on Saturday, Canopy offers a catalog of interactive, app-based walks and tours that residents can take on their own time.

“If there is a delinquent balance due on a utility account, the city may be able to set up a payment plan,” according to the city’s website. Those interested in setting up a payment plan can contact Mountain View’s utility billing customer service line by calling 650-903-6317 and selecting option 1.

With California’s COVID-19 State of Emergency slated to end on Feb. 28, 2023, the city said it will reestablish its pre-pandemic rules around unpaid bills, including shutting off a customer’s services and sending accounts to collections if bills become delinquent, the city said.

“In response to the economic and health-related impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City had temporarily stopped its normal collection procedures for delinquent utility bills including the shutoff of services and sending accounts to collections,” the city wrote in a notice on its website .

The city of Mountain View announced that it will resume its normal utility billing collection processes on March 1, after easing up on unpaid balances during the pandemic.

Applications for LEAD are open now. Those who are accepted will get a chance to get to know the needs of the community, meet local organizations and leaders and participate in local volunteering, according to the Foundation’s website.

Those interested in learning more and how to apply can visit the California Department of Community Services and Development website .

“Benefits will vary, but qualified households may receive a one-time credit on their water and/or wastewater charges of up to $2,000,” the city said.

According to the city website, low-income households can still receive help to pay their water or wastewater bills through the federally funded Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, which was established during the pandemic.

Residents can learn more about what rises to the level of a delinquent bill and the city’s policy around discontinuing utility services on the city’s website .

Community briefs: Guided tree walk, new Community Foundation manager and city utility changes