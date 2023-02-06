New showroom and concept store shows robots in action in downtown Mountain View

Downtown Mountain View just got a lot more high tech with the latest addition to Castro Street.

InOrbit Inc., a software company dedicated to cloud-based robot operations, announced its new Robot Space in Mountain View on Feb. 6, and held a grand opening on Feb. 3. The new storefront is a community space, product showroom and concept store all in one, the company said, and gives visitors a chance to see robots in action.

InOrbit’s RobOps platform allows robots from different vendors to work together in the real world and perform tasks together like restocking merchandise and delivering customer orders, the company said in a statement.

“This ability to orchestrate multi-vendor robot fleets at scale through a single pane of glass is what sets InOrbit apart,” the company said. “Robotics companies that are part of the InOrbit Connect ecosystem will be able to showcase their robots in a realistic, yet scaled-down environment.”

InOrbit co-founder and CEO Florian Pestoni said the company’s goal is to show people how robots can help them in the real world.