The Blind Boys of Alabama move spirits at The Guild on Feb. 9

The Blind Boys of Alabama have been performing gospel for the better part of the 20th century all the way into the 21st.

But this group's status as veteran musicians doesn't keep them from new musical explorations. Far from it: the Blind Boys got their start in the 1940s and '50s singing gospel music on the road, and have brought their rich, layered harmonies into a new century with albums and musical collaborations that meld gospel with influences from blues to rock.

The group is careful never to stray too far from the gospel sound and its primary subject — matters of the spirit — and their lively, stirring performances continue to draw new audiences over the decades.

The Blind Boys of Alabama will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at The Guild Theatre. Roots artist Miko Marks opens the show.

The group's first Grammy Award came with its 2001 album "Spirit of the Century," which brought together more traditional gospel tunes with fresh takes on songs by artists such as the Rolling Stones and Tom Waits — in fact, the group's rendition of Waits' "Way Down in the Hole" brought them even more listeners when showrunner David Simon featured the song as the theme for the first season of the TV show "The Wire."