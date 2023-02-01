Mountain View Fire Department responds to back to back fire calls on Grant Road, East El Camino Real

Tuesday was a busy day for the Mountain View Fire Department, which responded to 45 calls for service within a 24-hour period, more than double what the department responds to on a typical day, including two fires that caused no injuries but thousands of dollars in damages.
At 5:33 p.m. on Jan. 31, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a dryer fire in the laundry room at the City Sports Club, located at 1040 Grant Road, according to a fire department statement. Fire units arrived on the scene at 5:38 p.m.
"Units arrived to find the laundry room in a single-story commercial building full of smoke," the statement said. "Firefighters took smoldering rags from a dryer appliance and soaked them in water. The visitors of the athletic facility were evacuated while fire crews vented the smoke from the building."
The fire was extinguished with no injuries and was determined to be caused by a malfunctioning dryer. The estimated damage is $17,000.
"The visitors were allowed to return to the sports club after approximately one hour after the smoke dissipated," the fire department said. "Fire crews turned the building over to business management for continued repairs."
About 20 minutes after the dryer fire call came in, dispatchers fielded another 911 call reporting a fence fire in a mobile home park in the 100 block of East El Camino Real. Fire units were dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:56 p.m., according to the fire department statement.
"The occupants of the mobile home closest to the fence self-evacuated before firefighters arrived," the department said. "... Units arrived to find a fifteen linear foot section of an eight-foot-tall wooden fence on fire."
Firefighters extinguished the flames. Mountain View police closed the far right lane of East El Camino Real while fire units and equipment were on the scene, according to the statement. Traffic was reopened within 10 minutes of fire apparatus arriving on scene.
The fire was extinguished with no injuries, and occupants of the affected unit were allowed to return to their home.
"The fire cause was determined to be accidental due to the discarding of hot ash near the base of the fence," according to the statement, and the estimated damage to the fence is $3,000.
