Mountain View Fire Department responds to back to back fire calls on Grant Road, East El Camino Real

Tuesday was a busy day for the Mountain View Fire Department, which responded to 45 calls for service within a 24-hour period, more than double what the department responds to on a typical day, including two fires that caused no injuries but thousands of dollars in damages.

At 5:33 p.m. on Jan. 31, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a dryer fire in the laundry room at the City Sports Club, located at 1040 Grant Road, according to a fire department statement. Fire units arrived on the scene at 5:38 p.m.

"Units arrived to find the laundry room in a single-story commercial building full of smoke," the statement said. "Firefighters took smoldering rags from a dryer appliance and soaked them in water. The visitors of the athletic facility were evacuated while fire crews vented the smoke from the building."

The fire was extinguished with no injuries and was determined to be caused by a malfunctioning dryer. The estimated damage is $17,000.

"The visitors were allowed to return to the sports club after approximately one hour after the smoke dissipated," the fire department said. "Fire crews turned the building over to business management for continued repairs."