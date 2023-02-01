News

Community briefs: Event honors murder victim, CHAC announces new director and Rotary Club puts on crab feast

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Wed, Feb 1, 2023
Laurie Houts holds her nephew in this undated family photo. Courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

Mountain View murder victim’s family holds basketball contest in her honor

The family of Laurie Houts, a woman who was murdered in Mountain View in 1992, is hosting a free throw contest in her honor on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Houts’ family puts on the event annually to honor Laurie, who was a 25-year-old computer engineer at the time of her murder 30 years ago. But this year’s event holds special significance, as the cold-case finally saw charges brought against a suspect in July last year.

John Kevin Woodward, 58, the president and CEO of Bay Area company Readytech, was arrested and charged with Laurie’s murder.

“Every year when her birthday comes around, we shoot free throws in honor of her, because she was the best at shooting free throws on our junior high basketball team and through high school,” a friend of Laurie’s told the Voice in July, after the news came out about Woodward’s arrest. “We’ve worked hard to ensure that her spirit and her legacy lives no matter what.”

This year’s event will be held at Central YMCA, located at 1717 The Alameda in San Jose, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

CHAC announces new Interim Executive Director

The Community Health Awareness Council (CHAC), a nonprofit that provides affordable and accessible mental health care to Mountain View residents, announced that Anne Ehresman will lead the organization as CHAC’s new interim executive director.

Ehresman will take over the reins from Marsha Deslauriers, who announced her retirement last year after six years at the helm of the organization.

“Bringing over 25 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, Ehresman’s commitment to community and youth development is evident in her professional and volunteer work,” CHAC said in a Jan. 25 statement. “She forged a strong relationship with Silicon Valley schools as the Executive Director of YMCA Project Cornerstone, worked with low-income families in housing, and has supported foundations and youth-serving agencies as a strategic consultant.”

Ehresman is a graduate of Brown University and has a master's degree in social welfare from UC Berkeley.

“I’m honored to serve as the Interim Executive Director of CHAC,” said Ehresman in the statement. “I have the highest regard for the staff and Board members who kept the promise of delivering quality mental health services through the pandemic. As we celebrate CHAC’s 50th anniversary, it is the perfect time to pause, reflect, and create a sustainable future for the organization.”

Rotary Club puts on annual all-you-can-eat crab feed fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Mountain View welcomes residents to eat crab for a good cause this Saturday.

The organization’s all-you-can-eat crab feed fundraiser is an annual tradition, and funds raised from the events go to “local nonprofit organizations that promote economic self sufficiency for individuals and families,” according to the event webpage.

“We'll also recognize the Mountain View Police and Fire departments,” the event states. “We'll have live bands, both folk/pop and jazz bands.”

The meal costs $75 a person and includes crab, pasta, salad and bread, plus beverages including wine, beer and soft drinks.

The event will take place at the Mountain View Buddhist Temple, located at 575 N. Shoreline Blvd in Mountain View, on Feb. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

