News

Bay Area cold snap expected for next few days

Overnight temperatures expected to drop to low 30s

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 31, 2023, 11:54 am 0
Updated: Tue, Jan 31, 2023, 12:19 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A car drives down East Bayshore Road between Highway 101 and the Adobe Creek Loop Trail in Palo Alto on Jan. 25, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Frigid temperatures have returned to the Bay Area, prompting the National Weather Service to issue frost advisories and freeze warnings for much of the region.

Overnight temperatures are expected to plunge into the low 30s with daytime highs peaking in the low 50s for wide swaths of the Bay Area for the next few days.

Overnight frost advisories starting at midnight Monday and running until Wednesday morning have been issued for non-coastal areas in the North Bay and Central Coast, all interior valleys, as well as mountains and hill regions throughout the area.

Also, freeze warnings were issued for interior North Bay and East Bay areas, as well as Santa Clara hills and interior Monterey and San Benito areas.

The cold will bring dangerous conditions for unsheltered people, as well as pets, plants and exterior pipes.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The skies will be mostly sunny but two storm systems are expected to hit the region later this week.

The first rainstorm is forecast to arrive Thursday after 4 p.m. and continue through Friday, followed by a brief lull before the second storm arrives late Saturday.

There will be less impacts from the wet weather than a previous series of storms that came through the region in late December and earlier this month, according to Alexis Clouser, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

"Soils are still quite wet but have had a two-week drying period," Clouser said. "We're not concerned with any flooding or anything like that. The totals for these next storms are quite low compared to what we saw in early January."

Most areas have less than an inch of rain forecast for the first storm, but some mountain areas could see as high as 1.5 inches. Clouser said details for the storm arriving Saturday are still developing.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Bay Area cold snap expected for next few days

Overnight temperatures expected to drop to low 30s

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 31, 2023, 11:54 am
Updated: Tue, Jan 31, 2023, 12:19 pm

Frigid temperatures have returned to the Bay Area, prompting the National Weather Service to issue frost advisories and freeze warnings for much of the region.

Overnight temperatures are expected to plunge into the low 30s with daytime highs peaking in the low 50s for wide swaths of the Bay Area for the next few days.

Overnight frost advisories starting at midnight Monday and running until Wednesday morning have been issued for non-coastal areas in the North Bay and Central Coast, all interior valleys, as well as mountains and hill regions throughout the area.

Also, freeze warnings were issued for interior North Bay and East Bay areas, as well as Santa Clara hills and interior Monterey and San Benito areas.

The cold will bring dangerous conditions for unsheltered people, as well as pets, plants and exterior pipes.

The skies will be mostly sunny but two storm systems are expected to hit the region later this week.

The first rainstorm is forecast to arrive Thursday after 4 p.m. and continue through Friday, followed by a brief lull before the second storm arrives late Saturday.

There will be less impacts from the wet weather than a previous series of storms that came through the region in late December and earlier this month, according to Alexis Clouser, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

"Soils are still quite wet but have had a two-week drying period," Clouser said. "We're not concerned with any flooding or anything like that. The totals for these next storms are quite low compared to what we saw in early January."

Most areas have less than an inch of rain forecast for the first storm, but some mountain areas could see as high as 1.5 inches. Clouser said details for the storm arriving Saturday are still developing.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.