News

Police seek public help to identify man suspected of groping woman on California Street in Mountain View

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 30, 2023, 4:25 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Mountain View Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a man suspected of groping a woman near Rengstorff Park earlier this month.

On Jan. 20 just after 8 p.m., Mountain View dispatchers received reports that a man briefly followed a woman before groping her from behind, according to a press release on Jan. 30.

A man suspected of groping a woman in Mountain View on Jan. 20 drove off in a blue Chevrolet Corvette, pictured here. Photo courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

"When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with the female victim who stated she noticed the man following her in his newer blue Chevrolet Corvette along the 1900 block of California Street before he parked the car," police said in a statement.

After following close behind and then groping her, the man turned around and took off toward his car, then drove eastbound, police said. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and white tennis shoes.

The Mountain View Police Department believe this person groped a woman in Mountain View on Jan. 20. Photo courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

Police shared some initial images of the suspect and his vehicle, but they are to blurry to make out the person's face or the car's license plate. Police said they will immediately share any information they receive that helps better identify the suspect. Anyone with any information about the crime or footage is asked to contact Detective Christine Powell at [email protected]

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Police seek public help to identify man suspected of groping woman on California Street in Mountain View

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 30, 2023, 4:25 pm

The Mountain View Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a man suspected of groping a woman near Rengstorff Park earlier this month.

On Jan. 20 just after 8 p.m., Mountain View dispatchers received reports that a man briefly followed a woman before groping her from behind, according to a press release on Jan. 30.

"When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with the female victim who stated she noticed the man following her in his newer blue Chevrolet Corvette along the 1900 block of California Street before he parked the car," police said in a statement.

After following close behind and then groping her, the man turned around and took off toward his car, then drove eastbound, police said. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and white tennis shoes.

Police shared some initial images of the suspect and his vehicle, but they are to blurry to make out the person's face or the car's license plate. Police said they will immediately share any information they receive that helps better identify the suspect. Anyone with any information about the crime or footage is asked to contact Detective Christine Powell at [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.