Police seek public help to identify man suspected of groping woman on California Street in Mountain View

The Mountain View Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a man suspected of groping a woman near Rengstorff Park earlier this month.

On Jan. 20 just after 8 p.m., Mountain View dispatchers received reports that a man briefly followed a woman before groping her from behind, according to a press release on Jan. 30.

"When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with the female victim who stated she noticed the man following her in his newer blue Chevrolet Corvette along the 1900 block of California Street before he parked the car," police said in a statement.

After following close behind and then groping her, the man turned around and took off toward his car, then drove eastbound, police said. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and white tennis shoes.

Police shared some initial images of the suspect and his vehicle, but they are to blurry to make out the person's face or the car's license plate. Police said they will immediately share any information they receive that helps better identify the suspect. Anyone with any information about the crime or footage is asked to contact Detective Christine Powell at [email protected]