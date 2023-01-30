Mountain View's first Lunar New Year event draws crowds to welcome the Year of the Rabbit

Yao took part in the city’s Chinese Language Civic Leadership Academy last year, a program for Chinese speakers to learn about, and get involved in, city programs. She and other participants in the program helped create the event to celebrate Asian cultures in Mountain View.

Yao Yao, one of the event's hosts and an eight-year resident of Mountain View, said that the music and dance performances are her favorite part of Lunar New Year celebrations.

Spirits were high at the Mountain View Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 28, as crowds of people came together to celebrate the city’s first Lunar New Year event .

“I want to pass on the info to the new generation,” he said.

Chen attended the event with his wife and two toddlers, and said it matters to him to share his Chinese heritage with his young children.

“I come from China, and it’s a tradition for my family to celebrate the Chinese New Year,” he said.

“I’m very excited because the city of Mountain View sponsored this event for us, for our community,” she said.

Cheng said the holiday is an important time for family reunions and honoring one’s heritage. She said it’s meaningful to Mountain View’s Chinese community to have a Lunar New Year celebration in their own city for the first time.

“It’s the most important holiday in our life,” Cheng said. “Even when we move to America, we still keep these traditions.”

Dan Cheng, who has lived in Mountain View for 15 years, said that the city has a closely knit Chinese community. She volunteered at Saturday’s Lunar New Year celebration and said the event included many of the traditions she remembers from her own childhood.

The atmosphere at the event matched Saturday’s sunny weather. Families had their faces painted, practiced their calligraphy and posed for photos with dragon balloons. Nancy Ducos, who works as a community outreach coordinator for the city, said she was expecting several thousand people would attend.

“We will definitely make it happen again next year,” Yao said, adding that she and her friends are already planning for the 2024 event.

Mountain View's first Lunar New Year event draws crowds to welcome the Year of the Rabbit