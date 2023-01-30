Mountain View City Council appoints Emily Ann Ramos to fill vacant seat

As the clock neared 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, dozens of community members trickled into the Mountain View Council Chambers for a meeting with just one item on the agenda: filling the council’s vacant seat.
After Sally Lieber vacated her seat late last year, the council opted to fill her position through an appointment. An initially sparse pool of applicants ended up crowded, with 10 residents submitting applications hours before the deadline.
The City Council was narrowed it down to five finalists, and after one withdrew, the remaining four each got 30 minutes to answer pre-set questions about everything from quality of life to supporting small businesses on Jan. 30. After hearing from each applicant and discussing their top choices, council members ultimately appointed Emily Ann Ramos to join them at the dais.
Each council member cast votes for their top two candidates. Ramos secured votes from five out of six council members, with the exception of Lisa Matichak. Environmental Planning Commissioner Chris Clark came in a close second, snagging four votes from Council members Margaret Abe-Koga, Ellen Kamei and Lisa Matichak, and Vice Mayor Pat Showalter. Ronit Bryant got support from Mayor Alison Hicks and Matichak. John McAlister got one vote from council member Lucas Ramirez.
In line with her experience from serving on the Rental Housing Committee, Ramos said during her interview her top priorities if chosen include stopping the displacement of longtime Mountain View residents and developing strategies for middle income people to afford housing in the city.
“We are in the midst of a housing crisis and Mountain View has done really incredible steps to move us forward, but the work isn’t done yet,” she told her now-fellow council members as she faced the dais Monday night.
She also supports bolstering the city’s parks and open space.
“Parks are important public spaces that are available to all people regardless of their income,” Ramos said.
Public comment strongly favored Ramos, with more than 40 community members coming out to support her both in person and virtually.
“The timing is right for Emily Ramos,” said Bee Hanson with the Mountain View Mobile Home Alliance.
Some expressed frustration about the council choosing appointment over a special election. Li Zhang, who ran in the 2022 election but fell short of securing a council seat, said council should appoint someone who’s been voted in before, meaning a former council member.
Others opined that, in lieu of a special election, the democratic choice would be the applicant whose views most align with former Council member Lieber. Some public commenters said that person was Ramos, while others thought it was Bryant.
The council ultimately agreed with the majority of those who spoke during public comment that Ramos was the best candidate to fill the role. Her appointment was met with loud applause from those still present in person. Ramos will be officially sworn in at the council’s Feb. 14 regular meeting.
Just an observation,
as pointed out, the Housing Development and Safety Programs in this City are totally overwhelmed. THese departments need serious overhauls and reform.
THe problem with the land management here is severe, and to try to do a microsurgery on a macroinjury is impossible.
If anyone ever played SimCity, you know that sometimes you need to take a seriously large area and do a complete redesign of it to deal with traffic, gas, water, electric and sewage issues.
The facts are we do not have enough expertise or skills in the City Government to deal with Housing Development. That is why we are going to fail to get an approved Housing Element program going.
If anything, I do feel better that Emily was chosen. I know she has the right attitude. But I am insecure that as long as the City Manager and the City Council doesn't fix the serious problems here, that it may not help the city residents.
Did you know that at least one non-MV activist sent out tweets to encourage non-MV folks to show up at the Council meeting and express their support for Emily Ann Ramos?
On Jan 5, the Council decided that a special election would be “unfair” because it would likely have low voter turnout. So instead, they followed a process that allowed MANY PERSONS WHO DON'T EVEN LIVE IN MV to “vote” for Ramos at the Jan 30 meeting. How's that for “fair”, baby?
At least one Council member, Margaret Abe-Koa, expressed how impressed she was by the great support expressed for Ramos. She then voted for Ramos.
Was there ANY MENTION in the appointment process that the number of supporters making statements on Jan 30 would be a factor in the Council's decision? No.
Tweet sent Jan 30, viewed over 9400 times:
“today Mountain View has a chance to appoint a new fresh, pro-housing, pro-tenant, millennial to the City Council! Having Emily on council would be an absolute game changer for the south bay—please come give public comment on zoom, in person, or submit a letter in support”
“Link to Zoom: You may join the Zoom Webinar using this link: Web Link You may be asked to enter an email address and a name. Your email address will not be disclosed to the public. By phone: Dial: (669) 900-9128 and enter Webinar ID: 843 5126 7142”
“for speaking or letters: here is some talking points—”
“Emily is the most appropriate appointee for this council at this time. She is a collaborator, problem solver, and has the experience to center the needs of Mountain View residents in policy decision making.”
“Emily has demonstrated that she cares deeply for the city and our community by continuing to engage with a variety of different community groups over many years.”
etc.
What a perversion of democracy. But at least MV saved $2.1 million by not holding a LEGITIMATE, special election.
Tweets sent later on Jan 30:
"@EngineerEmily is your next Mountain View City Councilmember huge shoutouts to a great coalition of young activists, labor unions, tenants rights groups, and YIMBYs who came together to make this happen“
“and thank u @LucasRamirezMV
@mtnviewellen
pat showalter
@margaretabekoga
and Mayor Hicks for selecting Emily from a very qualified pool of applicants”
Oh look, YIMBYs came together to make this happen. I kindof suspected that, but it's nice to have actual evidence ...