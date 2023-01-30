Mountain View City Council appoints Emily Ann Ramos to fill vacant seat

In line with her experience from serving on the Rental Housing Committee, Ramos said during her interview her top priorities if chosen include stopping the displacement of longtime Mountain View residents and developing strategies for middle income people to afford housing in the city.

Each council member cast votes for their top two candidates. Ramos secured votes from five out of six council members, with the exception of Lisa Matichak. Environmental Planning Commissioner Chris Clark came in a close second, snagging four votes from Council members Margaret Abe-Koga, Ellen Kamei and Lisa Matichak, and Vice Mayor Pat Showalter. Ronit Bryant got support from Mayor Alison Hicks and Matichak. John McAlister got one vote from council member Lucas Ramirez.

The City Council was narrowed it down to five finalists, and after one withdrew, the remaining four each got 30 minutes to answer pre-set questions about everything from quality of life to supporting small businesses on Jan. 30. After hearing from each applicant and discussing their top choices, council members ultimately appointed Emily Ann Ramos to join them at the dais.

After Sally Lieber vacated her seat late last year, the council opted to fill her position through an appointment. An initially sparse pool of applicants ended up crowded, with 10 residents submitting applications hours before the deadline.

As the clock neared 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, dozens of community members trickled into the Mountain View Council Chambers for a meeting with just one item on the agenda: filling the council’s vacant seat.

Public comment strongly favored Ramos, with more than 40 community members coming out to support her both in person and virtually.

“Parks are important public spaces that are available to all people regardless of their income,” Ramos said.

“We are in the midst of a housing crisis and Mountain View has done really incredible steps to move us forward, but the work isn’t done yet,” she told her now-fellow council members as she faced the dais Monday night.

The council ultimately agreed with the majority of those who spoke during public comment that Ramos was the best candidate to fill the role. Her appointment was met with loud applause from those still present in person. Ramos will be officially sworn in at the council’s Feb. 14 regular meeting.

Others opined that, in lieu of a special election, the democratic choice would be the applicant whose views most align with former Council member Lieber. Some public commenters said that person was Ramos, while others thought it was Bryant.

Some expressed frustration about the council choosing appointment over a special election. Li Zhang, who ran in the 2022 election but fell short of securing a council seat, said council should appoint someone who’s been voted in before, meaning a former council member.

Mountain View City Council appoints Emily Ann Ramos to fill vacant seat

Rental Housing Committee member was one of four finalists vying to serve the remainder of Sally Leiber's term