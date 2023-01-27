Here's how you can support the Half Moon Bay community right now (and take care of yourself)

NEWS ALERT: Armed robbers shoot at witness after Mountain View jewelry store heist

The Farmworker Caravan partners with nonprofit agencies in agricultural areas throughout California, including San Mateo County, to support and uplift farmworkers. Their food and emergency supplies drive is currently accepting donation drop-offs at the San Jose Woman's Club (75 South 11th St.) and at ALAS (636 Purissima St. in Half Moon Bay), as well as monetary donations through a GoFundMe . Donations requested include bottled water and fruit drink pouches; baby formula and diapers; disinfecting supplies; jasmine or white rice, pinto beans and maseca; canned fish and meats; cereals and breakfast items; and protein bars, dried fruits and nuts or trail mix. Target, Walmart or Visa gift cards are also appreciated. Clothing will not be accepted. The organization is also looking for volunteers to collect, sort and pack donations. Visit farmworkercaravan.com for the latest information on when and where to drop off donations.

Coastside Hope's Farmworker Fund is raising money that will go directly to individuals and families affected by the shootings for lost wages, funeral expenses and any other relief and support they may need. The El Granada organization is the primary human services agency for the Midcoast, providing necessities like food, housing assistance and other support. Donate at coastsidehope.networkforgood.com .

ALAS (Ayudando Latinos A Soñar) is a Half Moon Bay-based, Latino-centered nonprofit with a mission of helping kids and their families feel proud of their identity and culture. Their Half Moon Bay Strong Fund will support the farmworker community and the families of the individuals killed in the shootings. Donate at donorbox.org/hmb-strong-victims-fund .

A candlelight vigil has been scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at Mac Dutra Plaza (504 Main St. in Half Moon Bay), which will be preceded by a prayer and blessing. Religious leaders will lead interfaith memorial services at the Boys & Girls Club Event Center (530 Kelly Ave.) at 4 p.m. on Jan. 31. Spanish, Mandarin and ASL interpretation will be provided at both memorial events. Services will conclude with a candlelight procession to the I.D.E.S. Hall (735 Main St.), which will be followed by a dinner and fellowship there beginning at 6 p.m. (The dinner is free, but registration is requested at eventbrite.com .) These events are being organized by the city of Half Moon Bay, the Archdiocese of San Francisco's Restorative Justice Ministry and other organizations. A memorial site has also been set up at Mac Dutra Plaza. Find more info at facebook.com/cityofhalfmoonbay .

The Coastside community and the wider Bay Area are stepping up to support families of victims of the Jan. 23 shootings that killed seven farmworkers and wounded another in Half Moon Bay, as well as the farmworker community as a whole. At the same time, many are still trying to process the horrific events of that day. Below you'll find a running list of fundraisers as well as other useful resources. Please send additional recommendations to [email protected]

The families of victims Jose Romero Perez and Marciano Martinez Jimenez have started GoFundMe campaigns to raise money for their funerals and other expenses. Donate to the Perez fundraiser here and the Jimenez family's here .

Silicon Valley Community Foundation earlier this month launched the SVCF Emergency and Disaster Relief Fund that allows the foundation to respond to emergencies and disasters in the region. SVCF will seed the fund with $50,000 and continually fundraise to ensure it can be ready at all times. Visit siliconvalleycf.org to contribute to the fund, or send a check to Silicon Valley Community Foundation: Gift; SVCF Emergency and Disaster Relief Fund; PO Box 889235; Los Angeles, CA 90088-9235 (write 6263-SVCF Emergency and Disaster Relief Fund in the memo line.)

Asian Pacific Fund has started the Half Moon Bay Support Fund, which will direct its donations to nonprofits providing in-language and culturally appropriate support to those impacted by the mass shooting. The San Francisco-based organization works to support organizations that serve the most vulnerable members of the Asian and Pacific Islander community. Donate at secure.qgiv.com/for/halfmoonbaysupportfund .

The San Mateo County Crisis Response Team is providing mental health counselors and other forms of support and can be reached at 1-800-686-0101. Team staffers are trained in crisis response, suicide prevention and other mental health interventions and provide services free of charge to residents in need. More information can be found at smchealth.org/crisis-services .

The Ocean Blue Vault art gallery will match all sales from its nonprofit wall through Jan. 30 and double the proceeds for ALAS. Visit them at 643 Main St. in downtown Half Moon Bay or find more information on the gallery's Instagram page .

Fish Wife Sweets is selling a special Half Moon Bay Strong combo box this week. Choose your own mix of cookies and bars and a portion of proceeds will be donated to ALAS. http://www.fishwifesweets.com/home-delivery/hmb-strong-box Order online for Saturday pickup in El Granada or at the store (329 Main St., Half Moon Bay).

Dad's Luncheonette will donate 10% of its proceeds this week to support Coastside Hope and ALAS. Displaced Concord and Mountain Farms employees are also invited to stop by for a complimentary meal this week.

Stop AAPI Hate and Chinese for Affirmative Action have compiled a guide that includes local and culturally literate assistance and mental health services for San Mateo County residents in need of support, including resources specific to the AAPI and Latino communities in the county as well as ones available to anyone in the state or country. The guide can be found at stopaapihate.org .

The Veterans Affairs Crisis Line is a free and confidential hotline available to anyone and connects callers with qualified responders, many of whom are veterans. Dial 988 and press 1. More details can be found at veteranscrisisline.net .

Here's how you can support the Half Moon Bay community right now (and take care of yourself)

A list of the organizations and businesses raising funds for the victims of the Jan. 23 shootings, as well as memorial events and local mental health resources