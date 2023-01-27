Armed robbers shoot at witness after Mountain View jewelry store heist

Mountain View police closed down the Rengstorff Avenue entrance to U.S. Highway 101 and are searching for three armed men following a jewelry store robbery on Friday, Jan. 27. The men fired weapons at a witness who attempted to follow them, the department said in a press release.

As of 3:41 p.m. the freeway entrance was closed as police worked the scene of the shooting.

Three armed men entered a jewelry store on the 1900 block of Latham Street at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. They took cash from the register and personal belongings from customers and employees in the store. No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

The men fled the store and got in a car, driving northbound on Rengstorff Avenue. A witness to the robbery attempted to follow the suspects in their own car. As they approached Rengstorff Avenue at the entrance to Highway 101, the suspect car stopped and multiple men began shooting at the witness’s car, hitting it at least once. The driver was not injured.

The getaway car drove away after the shooting and hasn't been located. Police have investigation teams at the freeway entrance and the jewelry store.