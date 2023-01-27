News

Armed robbers shoot at witness after Mountain View jewelry store heist

Rengstorff Avenue entrance to Highway 101 is shut down for police investigation

by Sue Dremann / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 27, 2023, 4:49 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Mountain View police closed down the Rengstorff Avenue entrance to U.S. Highway 101 and are searching for three armed men following a jewelry store robbery on Friday, Jan. 27. The men fired weapons at a witness who attempted to follow them, the department said in a press release.

As of 3:41 p.m. the freeway entrance was closed as police worked the scene of the shooting.

Three armed men entered a jewelry store on the 1900 block of Latham Street at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. They took cash from the register and personal belongings from customers and employees in the store. No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

The men fled the store and got in a car, driving northbound on Rengstorff Avenue. A witness to the robbery attempted to follow the suspects in their own car. As they approached Rengstorff Avenue at the entrance to Highway 101, the suspect car stopped and multiple men began shooting at the witness’s car, hitting it at least once. The driver was not injured.

The getaway car drove away after the shooting and hasn't been located. Police have investigation teams at the freeway entrance and the jewelry store.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The car is described as a black sedan. They are described as three Black men wearing dark clothing. Police said they are working to get more information to share with the community.

Anyone with information regarding the crime or the whereabouts of the men or their car is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately as they are thought to be armed. Information can be sent to Det. Jason Roldan at [email protected]

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Armed robbers shoot at witness after Mountain View jewelry store heist

Rengstorff Avenue entrance to Highway 101 is shut down for police investigation

by Sue Dremann / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 27, 2023, 4:49 pm

Mountain View police closed down the Rengstorff Avenue entrance to U.S. Highway 101 and are searching for three armed men following a jewelry store robbery on Friday, Jan. 27. The men fired weapons at a witness who attempted to follow them, the department said in a press release.

As of 3:41 p.m. the freeway entrance was closed as police worked the scene of the shooting.

Three armed men entered a jewelry store on the 1900 block of Latham Street at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. They took cash from the register and personal belongings from customers and employees in the store. No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

The men fled the store and got in a car, driving northbound on Rengstorff Avenue. A witness to the robbery attempted to follow the suspects in their own car. As they approached Rengstorff Avenue at the entrance to Highway 101, the suspect car stopped and multiple men began shooting at the witness’s car, hitting it at least once. The driver was not injured.

The getaway car drove away after the shooting and hasn't been located. Police have investigation teams at the freeway entrance and the jewelry store.

The car is described as a black sedan. They are described as three Black men wearing dark clothing. Police said they are working to get more information to share with the community.

Anyone with information regarding the crime or the whereabouts of the men or their car is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately as they are thought to be armed. Information can be sent to Det. Jason Roldan at [email protected]

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.