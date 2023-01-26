Community briefs: City boards and committees, New Americans Fellowship and a new pedestrian undercrossing at Bernardo Avenue

• Rental Housing Committee

• Senior Advisory Committee

• Performing Arts Committee

Applications are available in the City Clerk's Office and on the city’s website. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, February 17 via email, mail or submitted at the City Clerk's Office, located at 500 Castro St.

For more information, residents can contact the City Clerk's Office at [email protected] or 650-903-6304.

Santa Clara County accepts applications for New Americans Fellowship

Santa Clara County is currently accepting applications for the New Americans Fellowship (NAF), a program for immigrants, asylees and refugees to receive mentoring and career pipeline support from county leaders and departments, according to a county statement.

“Individuals with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), U and T nonimmigrant visa, VAWA, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), asylees and refugees who live, work, or go to school in Santa Clara County are invited to apply,” the statement said. NAF is a 10-week program starting in June 2023, and offers a stipend of up to $10,000.

The application is available at sccoir.org/naf and is due by Feb. 10, 2023.

“The County of Santa Clara is committed to supporting and honoring the everyday contributions of our immigrant community by creating opportunities where immigrants can share their skills and talents to increase access and resources for the immigrant community,” said Deputy County Executive Dr. Rocío Luna in the statement.

In addition to career mentoring and support, selected fellows “gain transferable skills and professional development in the areas of research, policy analysis, public communication, group facilitation, and project management,” the statement said. “They are trained to serve as community ambassadors to improve and expand immigrant integration.”

Those interested must completed the online application by Feb. 10, as well as provide one letter of recommendation from an individual or organization they’ve worked with that can offer insight on the applicant’s public service activities and leadership skills, the statement said.

Mountain View, Sunnyvale seek public input on proposed Caltrain undercrossing at Bernardo Avenue

The cities of Sunnyvale and Mountain View, in partnership with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), are proposing a bicycle and pedestrian undercrossing project at the Caltrain tracks and Bernardo Avenue, and are encouraging the public to weigh in at a series of community meetings.

“We will present the current two project alternatives in a series of public meetings in early 2023,” the city of Sunnyvale said on a webpage about the project.

According to the city, the Bernardo Avenue Undercrossing project will provide a separated pedestrian and bicycle pathway.

“This pathway will connect north and south Bernardo Avenue. The crossing will go beneath the Caltrain railroad tracks and Central Expressway.”

The first community meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The project will also be discussed at Sunnyvale’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission meeting on March 16 at 6:30 p.m., with the location still pending. Then the Mountain View Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Commission will discuss the project on March 29 at 6:30 p.m., with a location to be determined.