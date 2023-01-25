City Council narrows down pool of applicants for vacant seat to five finalists

“We’re looking for someone who doesn’t need a year to get up to speed,” Council member Lucas Ramirez said during the meeting.

The council was in consensus that their ideal applicant would come with experience in city government.

The majority of council members at the Jan. 24 meeting supported winnowing down the pool of applicants that night, prior to the interview meeting scheduled for Jan. 30. The council agreed to each pick their top four to six applicants, and then allow the top five vote-getters to advance to Monday’s interviews.

Out of the 10 residents who applied for the open seat, the five selected by council last night include Ronit Bryant, a former council member; Chris Clark, a current Environmental Planning Commission member and former council member; Mike Kasperzak, a former council member; John McAlister, a former council member; and Emily Ann Ramos, a current Rental Housing Committee member.

The Mountain View City Council narrowed its pool of applicants for the vacant council seat down to five finalists at a Jan. 24 meeting . Those five will get to move on to the interview round, slated for next Monday.

After conducting the interviews, the council will discuss the pool of candidates on Jan. 30 and share verbally who their top three choices are. Then, the council will formally vote for two candidates each. The top vote getter will be appointed. If there’s a tie, the council will do another round of voting to break the tie.

The Council decided to allow 30 minutes for each applicant’s interview, and will encourage applicants to use about three to four minutes for each question. Applicants will receive the questions ahead of time.

- What efforts would you take to help our existing businesses stay in Mountain View, make it easier for new businesses to enter, and reduce the number of longstanding empty storefronts?

- How can we enhance the city’s livability and quality of life for our residents?

- Are there any issues where you disagree with Council direction, and what would you change?

With the pool of applicants narrowed down, council members moved on to solidifying the interview questions and process. They settled on a set of six questions, plus allowing for a closing statement. The interview questions include:

Applicant Li Zhang, who came up short in a bid for City Council in 2022, got one vote from Council member Margaret Abe-Koga. Applicant Anita Rosen, who served on a local school board and PTA council, snagged one vote from Council member Pat Showalter.

Bryant, Clark, Kasperzak and McAlister each received six votes, one from each council member. Ramos received five votes, one from all council members except Lisa Matichak.

City Council narrows down pool of applicants for vacant seat to five finalists

Ronit Bryant, Chris Clark, Mike Kasperzak, John McAlister and Emily Ann Ramos will move on to the interview round