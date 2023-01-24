News

Residential fire on San Ramon Avenue injures one, causes $100,000 in damages

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 24, 2023, 9:19 am 0
Mountain View fire crews put out a residential fire on San Ramon Avenue that led to one minor injury. Photo by Magali Gauthier

A residential fire on San Ramon Avenue in Mountain View over the weekend led to minor injuries after one resident inhaled smoke and caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.

At 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call reporting smoke coming from the roof of a multifamily building in the 2000 block of San Ramon Avenue, according to a city statement. Its occupants were able to evacuate themselves before firefighters arrived on scene at 5:26 p.m.

"Units arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of a two-story multifamily residence," the statement said. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters opened up the kitchen ceiling and walls to confirm that the fire hadn't extended any deeper into the building.

Traffic was closed in both directions of San Ramon Avenue while fire units and equipment were on the scene and was reopened about two hours later, around 7:29 p.m.

Fire Department Public Information Officer Bob Maitland said the all clear was given at 6:08 p.m., meaning the fire was under control, and the last fire unit cleared the scene at 7:51 p.m.

"One adult male was treated and released by fire paramedics on-scene for smoke inhalation and declined transport to the hospital," the statement said. "The fire was extinguished with no further injuries."

The fire was determined to be accidental and caused by unattended cooking, the statement said. Affected residents received a $250 gift card from the California Professional Firefighters Union Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency Program.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

