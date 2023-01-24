Residential fire on San Ramon Avenue injures one, causes $100,000 in damages

A residential fire on San Ramon Avenue in Mountain View over the weekend led to minor injuries after one resident inhaled smoke and caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.

At 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call reporting smoke coming from the roof of a multifamily building in the 2000 block of San Ramon Avenue, according to a city statement. Its occupants were able to evacuate themselves before firefighters arrived on scene at 5:26 p.m.

"Units arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of a two-story multifamily residence," the statement said. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters opened up the kitchen ceiling and walls to confirm that the fire hadn't extended any deeper into the building.

Traffic was closed in both directions of San Ramon Avenue while fire units and equipment were on the scene and was reopened about two hours later, around 7:29 p.m.

Fire Department Public Information Officer Bob Maitland said the all clear was given at 6:08 p.m., meaning the fire was under control, and the last fire unit cleared the scene at 7:51 p.m.