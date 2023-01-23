News

Get to know the Mountain View residents applying for a seat on City Council at community groups' forum Friday

Ten residents have applied for Sally Lieber's vacant seat, which will be filled by appointment on Jan. 30

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 23, 2023, 1:19 pm 3
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The Mountain View City Council is currently short one council member after Sally Lieber resigned due to a conflict of interest with her new elected office on the state Board of Equalization. The council will fill the open seat by appointment on Jan. 30. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

With the date to fill the vacant Mountain View City Council seat fast approaching, residents will have a chance on Friday to hear from applicants on major policy issues and ask questions of their own.

Local community groups are hosting a Zoom forum on Jan. 27 for the 10 residents who applied for the vacant seat, which is slated to be filled by appointment on Monday, Jan. 30.

Former Council member Sally Lieber announced last month that she’d be stepping down from her seat after learning about a conflict of interest with her new position as an elected member of the state Board of Equalization. After debating the different options, council members decided on Jan. 5 that they’d appoint a replacement to serve out the remainder of Lieber's term rather than call for a special election.

“When council was talking about this, there were a lot of people calling for a special election because they wanted to be able to weigh in,” said Alex Brown, a resident of the Santiago Villa mobile home park who’s helping organize the forum. “Various community groups all wanted to try and do something to be able to talk to the candidates and have an opportunity before the final appointment.”

Per the city charter, the deadline to fill the seat by appointment is Jan. 30, giving the city little time to gather input about what residents would like to see in a new council member.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Mayor Alison Hicks said she plans to attend the forum.

“I want the process to be as open to resident comment as possible, and I think this allows that,” she told the Voice. “Unfortunately, the timeline is really short so we can’t do a number of forums, and I was wondering if anyone would even be able to do one, so I’m really pleased they were able to.”

Community groups are still building the list of questions for applicants, Brown said. The groups involved include the Mobile Home Alliance, GreenSpacesMV, Coalition for Sustainable Planning, Mountain View YIMBY, Safe Mountain View, the Mountain View Coalition for Police Reform and Accountability, Livable Mountain View and others.

Brown said the forum will kick off with short introductions from each candidate and then will dive right into the policy questions prepared by community groups.

“So it will be the questions from the groups first, and that gives people time to put things in the Q&A,” Brown added.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

The forum will be held Friday, Jan. 27, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Attendees can register for the Zoom call here. Brown said a recording of the forum will be uploaded to the Mobile Home Alliance’s YouTube page after the event.

“The important thing is to show up, send your questions,” Brown said. “The council members are accountable to the people, and are part of the community. It’s things like this that give people an opportunity, if you take advantage of it, to actually have your concerns heard but also get to know the human beings who are responsible for the decisions that the city makes.”

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Get to know the Mountain View residents applying for a seat on City Council at community groups' forum Friday

Ten residents have applied for Sally Lieber's vacant seat, which will be filled by appointment on Jan. 30

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 23, 2023, 1:19 pm

With the date to fill the vacant Mountain View City Council seat fast approaching, residents will have a chance on Friday to hear from applicants on major policy issues and ask questions of their own.

Local community groups are hosting a Zoom forum on Jan. 27 for the 10 residents who applied for the vacant seat, which is slated to be filled by appointment on Monday, Jan. 30.

Former Council member Sally Lieber announced last month that she’d be stepping down from her seat after learning about a conflict of interest with her new position as an elected member of the state Board of Equalization. After debating the different options, council members decided on Jan. 5 that they’d appoint a replacement to serve out the remainder of Lieber's term rather than call for a special election.

“When council was talking about this, there were a lot of people calling for a special election because they wanted to be able to weigh in,” said Alex Brown, a resident of the Santiago Villa mobile home park who’s helping organize the forum. “Various community groups all wanted to try and do something to be able to talk to the candidates and have an opportunity before the final appointment.”

Per the city charter, the deadline to fill the seat by appointment is Jan. 30, giving the city little time to gather input about what residents would like to see in a new council member.

Mayor Alison Hicks said she plans to attend the forum.

“I want the process to be as open to resident comment as possible, and I think this allows that,” she told the Voice. “Unfortunately, the timeline is really short so we can’t do a number of forums, and I was wondering if anyone would even be able to do one, so I’m really pleased they were able to.”

Community groups are still building the list of questions for applicants, Brown said. The groups involved include the Mobile Home Alliance, GreenSpacesMV, Coalition for Sustainable Planning, Mountain View YIMBY, Safe Mountain View, the Mountain View Coalition for Police Reform and Accountability, Livable Mountain View and others.

Brown said the forum will kick off with short introductions from each candidate and then will dive right into the policy questions prepared by community groups.

“So it will be the questions from the groups first, and that gives people time to put things in the Q&A,” Brown added.

The forum will be held Friday, Jan. 27, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Attendees can register for the Zoom call here. Brown said a recording of the forum will be uploaded to the Mobile Home Alliance’s YouTube page after the event.

“The important thing is to show up, send your questions,” Brown said. “The council members are accountable to the people, and are part of the community. It’s things like this that give people an opportunity, if you take advantage of it, to actually have your concerns heard but also get to know the human beings who are responsible for the decisions that the city makes.”

Comments

Robert Cox
Registered user
Old Mountain View
15 hours ago
Robert Cox, Old Mountain View
Registered user
15 hours ago

Livable Mountain View will also be participating and providing questions.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Ellen Wheeler
Registered user
Blossom Valley
15 hours ago
Ellen Wheeler, Blossom Valley
Registered user
15 hours ago

Since only one of these candidates will be fortunate enough to be selected, I encourage these candidates to think seriously about running for Council in 2024.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Steven Goldstein
Registered user
Old Mountain View
8 hours ago
Steven Goldstein, Old Mountain View
Registered user
8 hours ago

Just an Observation,

I just had an "inspection" done on my apartment for the fact the floor is sinking and making cracking sounds. The inspector used his MAGICAL VISION to say that everything is fine, without the use of any scientific methods to detect structural problems. They exist and I will amend my argument to state that if I am a City Council member my first act is to reform the City Inspector.

The City Inspector refuted that a balcony collapsed in Mountain View. I have that conversation recorded and here is the link to it. (Web Link

Given that the inspector clearly made a false statement, given the news here (Web Link That means that the “inspection” is disqualified due to the misrepresentations of the inspector themselves. He in effect proved that the report cannot be trusted due to blatant dishonesty.

On top of that, I did my own tests regarding the “leveling” of the floor with a bubble tool, and found that it has random sinking occurring and with bare feet, I marked where the floor is weak (Web Link

The City residents cannot trust the City Inspector UNTIL proper methods that satisfy scientific evidentiary standards like the Fry and Daubert requirements. By not doing so, the City is putting citizens at risk

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.