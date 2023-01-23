News

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes southern Santa Clara County Monday morning

by Bay City News Service

Mon, Jan 23, 2023, 11:42 am

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck southern Santa Clara County Monday morning at 5:58 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck southern Santa Clara County on Jan. 23, 2023. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The quake struck at a depth of 5.9 kilometers, about 9 kilometers east/northeast of San Martin.

Cal Fire spokesperson Josh Shifren said there had been no calls for service or reports of damage as a result of the quake as of 7 a.m.

A PG&E spokesperson, Karly Hernandez, confirmed that no power outages had been reported in connection with the quake as of 7:38 a.m.

