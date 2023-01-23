Deputies responded to the incident at about 2:22 p.m. to the 12700 block of San Mateo Road, or Highway 92, in unincorporated San Mateo County, on reports of a shooting involving multiple victims, according to Corpus.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Seven dead in two Half Moon Bay shootings, 67-year-old man in custody

Suspect had semi-automatic handgun when he was found in the parking lot of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office substation in Half Moon Bay

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 23, 2023, 4:56 pm

Updated: Mon, Jan 23, 2023, 8:26 pm

Seven people are dead, and a 67-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire in two separate shootings in an unincorporated area of Half Moon Bay on Monday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. At a press conference, Sheriff Christina Corpus said the suspect in the mass shooting, Chunli Zhao of Half Moon Bay, is believed to be a worker at one of the farms where the shootings occurred. The suspect was taken into custody "without incident" after Deputy Sheriff Kenneth Laperruque found him in his car in the parking lot of the Half Moon Bay Sheriff's Office substation, she said. He allegedly had a semi-automatic handgun with him in his car. Corpus said that the motive is currently unknown, but Zhao is believed to have acted alone. Officials are working to figure out the connection between Zhao and the victims. Deputies responded to the incident at about 2:22 p.m. to the 12700 block of San Mateo Road, or Highway 92, in unincorporated San Mateo County, on reports of a shooting involving multiple victims, according to Corpus. Upon arriving, deputies found four people dead with gunshot wounds, Corpus said. They also found a fifth person with gunshot wounds who was taken to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, three additional victims were found dead with gunshot wounds at a separate location in the 2100 block of Cabrillo Highway South. “Our hearts are broken,” Dave Pine, president of the county board of supervisors, said during a press conference. “We grieve tonight for the deceased members of our community. This is a horrific event, one that we would never imagine would occur in San Mateo County. Gun violence in this country is at completely unacceptable levels, and it’s really hit home tonight.” Pine said that “there are simply too many guns in this country,” something he said he and his fellow supervisors planned to do “everything in our power” to change. The county is providing counseling services to community members at the I.D.E.S. Hall in Half Moon Bay, according to county supervisors. The hall is also serving as a family reunification center for the coastal community, according to Corpus. Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez said that the city had been receiving phone calls and text messages from family members wanting to know if their relatives were okay. “We hope they are. We hope they will be reunited,” he said, adding that he hoped the event would be “an eye-opener” about gun violence. The sheriff’s office tweeted the information at 3:48 p.m that "multiple victims" were involved. By 4:55 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted that the suspect had been arrested and was no longer a threat to the community. Officials spoke out Monday, condemning gun violence and sharing words of sympathy for the Half Moon Bay community. Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo released the following statement about the mass shooting, which occurred in her congressional district 16 in Half Moon Bay. “I continue to monitor the unfolding tragedy that has taken place in Half Moon Bay. My gratitude to the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office who took the suspect into custody and are working the two scenes of the murders," she said. “Half Moon Bay is a beloved and tight-knit community, and we all stand with them and the families of the victims during this dark hour.” One of the shootings took place at the Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road near Highway 1, according to San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, who spoke out in a tweet. "First Monterey Park and now Half Moon Bay," said Canepa in a released statement, referring to an earlier mass shooting that happened on Saturday in the San Gabriel Valley area. "Enough is enough. How many more must die?" Canepa said the details were "sparse," but he noted that they had one thing in common: guns. "My heart breaks for the families," he said. State Sen. Josh Becker, in a statement on Twitter, said his thoughts "go out to all affected." "Gun violence has come to our district today and I will do whatever I can to support the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department and Half Moon Bay city officials during this tragic event," Becker said. In a statement, newly elected San Mateo County District 3 Supervisor Ray Mueller said he was "shocked and saddened by this news." Mueller, who was on-site in Half Moon Bay, told the Pulse that his “heart was with the community and families” impacted by the shooting. He said he had spoken with several individuals with “one degree of separation” from the victims and was working to connect farmworkers and other community members with counseling services. Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Twitter that he was at the "hospital with the victims of a mass shooting, when I get pulled away to be briefed about another mass shooting." "This time in Half Moon Bay," he added. President Joe Biden has also been briefed by Homeland Security on the mass shooting, according to his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre. The president asked federal law enforcement “to provide any necessary assistance to the local authorities,” Jean-Pierre tweeted. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is providing the county sheriff’s office with investigative and forensic resources to assist in the ongoing investigation, the San Francisco FBI office said. However, the FBI said that the sheriff's office remains the lead investigative agency on the case. Bay City News contributed to this report.