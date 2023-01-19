News

President Biden flying into Mountain View to visit storm-ravaged Capitola, Aptos Thursday afternoon

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 19, 2023, 9:20 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 and the economy on July 29, 2021, in the East Room of the White House. Courtesy White House/Adam Schultz via Bay City News.

President Joe Biden will visit Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties Thursday, Jan. 19, to see first-hand the damage from a series of atmospheric river storms in the past three weeks.

During the trip, the president plans to meet with business owners and residents affected by recent storms, as well as first responders, state and local officials, according to the White House.

Air Force One arrives at Moffett Field in Mountain View on June 6, 2013, carrying President Barack Obama. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Arriving shortly after noon at Moffett Field in Mountain View, Biden will survey damage and head to Santa Cruz County, according to the White House press office. There, the presidential visit will include stops at the Capitola Pier and Seacliff State Beach in Aptos.

Biden will be traveling with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell to assess what federal assistance might be needed to address the damage.

The president is scheduled to wind up the trip with a press conference later in the afternoon, and is expected to reaffirm his commitment to supporting the region as it recovers from the recent storms.

The president issued a major disaster declaration on Jan. 14 that covered Santa Cruz County but has so far not extended to Santa Clara County, which issued an emergency declaration on Jan. 8 related to the storms.

Santa Cruz County has estimated its storm damage at $55 million to public infrastructure with likely more than 1,000 homes affected. Santa Clara County has estimated damage so far at $27 million.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is among the elected officials expected to meet with the president in the affected areas.

