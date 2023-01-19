In last-minute surge of applications, 10 people seek a spot on the Mountain View City Council

Following a surge in last-minute applications, a total of 10 residents are now vying for a spot on the Mountain View City Council as the city looks to appoint a replacement for Council member Sally Lieber later this month.
Lieber was elected to the state's Board of Equalization in November and had planned to continue serving on the Mountain View City Council at the same time. She later found that being on the state board constituted a conflict of interest, compelling her to resign her council seat with almost two years left in her term.
But as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the city told the Voice that nobody had applied for Lieber's spot. And with the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline fast approaching, only two had stepped forward. Mountain View did not release applications until after the deadline closed, despite the Voice's request that they be made public as they were submitted.
The now-crowded field has a mix of both familiar and new names in local politics, with four former council members seeking to finish out Lieber's term. Mike Kasperzak, who termed out in 2016 after serving on the council for a combined 16 years, was the first to apply. Mountain View's term limits prevent anyone from serving more than two consecutive terms on the City Council.
In his application, Kasperzak said housing and affordable housing are "extremely important" and remains the highest priority for the council, but that growth must be balanced.
"I believe Mountain View needs to continue its aggressive stance on increasing housing supply and to address the jobs-housing imbalance," he wrote. "As more jobs are created, more housing should be developed."
Ronit Bryant, who served on the council from 2006 to 2014, has also applied. In her application, she emphasized the importance of livability and quality of life, which she believes can be improved by the concept of a "15-minute city," in which you don't need a car to get to between housing, jobs and services. Livability also means access to parks and green spaces, and a tree canopy that shades the streets, she wrote.
After terming out in 2020, John McAlister and Chris Clark both filed applications to replace Lieber.
Consistent with his views while previously on the council, McAlister said Mountain View needs to find ways to create a more robust transit network and reduce traffic, and that the city should be buying residential properties as a means to increase affordable housing.
Clark, currently serving on the city's Environmental Planning Commission, focused his application on the need for "thoughtful planning" of affordable housing that gets buy-in from the community. He added that sustainability and climate resiliency are "top of mind," and that these goals should drive the city to create "safer, more comprehensive multimodal transportation infrastructure."
Among those who have not already sat on the council dais, Emily Ann Ramos has applied. Ramos has served on Mountain View's Rental Housing Committee since its inception following the passage of rent control, and has served as a housing advocate and volunteer in the world of tenant protections.
A familiar face in the audience at council meetings, Ramos emphasized the need to fight climate change through transportation demand management and a "biodiversity" strategy. She wrote in her application that the city needs a three-pronged approach to housing: production of new units, preservation of existing affordable homes and protections for those facing displacement.
After coming up short in the November City Council race last year, resident Li Zhang has applied. Zhang, a 20-year resident and Tesla employee, has said she was previously unfamiliar with how local government worked, and has been a passionate participant over the last six months thanks to participating in the city's Chinese Language Civic Leadership Academy.
She spoke on the campaign trail about the need to slow down the city's growth trajectory, and strongly opposed zoning that paves the way for shopping centers to redevelop into housing. Zhang's application argues that developers should provide their "fair share" in building out city infrastructure and complete neighborhoods, and underscored the importance of sustainability and climate resiliency goals.
Newcomers competing for the vacant council seat include Brandon Gessert, a practicing chiropractor at the Stanford Chiropractic Center. Gessert, 28, has been a lifelong Mountain View resident, and wrote that the city should strive to support its downtown and local businesses "as much as we can," and that the lack of affordable housing remains a top issue. He said the city has to strike a balance when it comes to residential growth, loosening zoning laws to get housing over the finish line without "overrunning" single-family neighborhoods.
Michael Ralston, a 21-year resident, is a retired firefighter who previously worked for the Menlo Park Fire Protection District. Now a co-founder and chief operating officer for the company Qwake Technologies, Ralston touts his credentials as a long-time community leader in the city, putting in volunteer hours with organizations like Project Sentinel and MV Reads. He made a pitch in his application for more "medium density" housing and zoning that promotes mixed-use development, but made clear that his vision for the city includes "significantly more housing" than it currently has. He also flagged xenophobia and racist behavior as serious social issues that should be addressed.
Applicant Anita Rosen describes her deep experience in the business world -- with decades working at high tech companies including IBM and AT&T -- as an asset for the council. Locally, she describes experience and familiarity with the council's actions, but has been more active in schools. She served on the board of the site council at Graham Middle School, attended school board meetings and served on the board of the Los Altos-Mountain View PTA council.
Rosen said she believes it's important to maintain the city's economic and cultural diversity, and that growth should be accompanied by parks, an expanded tree canopy and walkable, bikeable streets. She said her goal to ensure neighborhoods aren't "siloed" by new buildings and roads.
Also throwing his hat in the ring is Steve Goldstein, a 15-year resident who has worked in IT security. A frequent commenter at city meetings and online forums, Goldstein write in his application that he wants to accelerate pending development, expand rental assistance launched during the COVID-19 pandemic and reinstate an eviction moratorium. In short answers to application questions, Goldstein writes that the council has an obligation only to city residents and should ignore private interests.
The City Council is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to review its interview questions, and plans to conduct interviews with the applicants on Monday, Jan. 30, when the council could make a final decision. Swearing in the new council member is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The full list of applicants, along with copies of the applications, are available on the city website.
Comments
Registered user
Sylvan Park
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
I hope the council takes a balanced approach and excludes single issue candidates. Also candidates who can work within budget parameters with realistic expectations.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
Just an Observation,
WHAT CONSTITUTES A BALANCED APPROACH?
Does that approach means that anyone's interests from outside the city is EQUAL to those inside the city?
That is not what the City Charter says, nor the oath of office of the City.
I hop no matter who is there, they work to uphold STRICTLY the letter of the laws that protect the residents of Mountain View.
But many applicants so far have bent over backwards for PRIVATE interests in the city.
Especially DELAYING the CSFRA RENT ROLLBACKS illegally. Eventually the City had to reverse that.
Registered user
Cuesta Park
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Decision to pursue “appointment” route instead of a special election was made 2 wks ago - Web Link
Much time devoted to concerns about a special election, less time to concerns about appointment process.
A KEY ISSUE RAISED: The appointment route will create an incumbent who will have a distinct and UNEARNED advantage in 2024. This is truly horrific, explicitly against the wishes of Lisa Matichak and now-Mayor Alison Hicks (at least at the time).
Matichak (~1.18.05) Web Link : “If we do go the appointment route...I feel very strongly that we should appoint someone who is not going to run for Council in 2024…an incumbent has a distinct advantage in an election…I don't think it's up to us to make somebody an incumbent, I think that's up to the residents to do that, and I don't really feel that a Council seat should be handed to anybody, I think they need to earn it. To be fair to our residents, even though it takes a little bit longer time, I do think a special election is the way to go.”
Immediately after both Matichak and Margaret Abe-Koga had expressed support for a special election, Hicks said (~1.25.40): “So I said when I first spoke that I was open to both and gave the reasons why, and wanted to hear from other Council Members. Having heard from two I am now leaning toward a special election, although I also agree with what Councilmember Matichak said that if we appoint someone, I would like them to promise not to run.”
A review of the answers to the question, “Are you thinking of/planning to run for City Council in 2024?” shows that 8 applicants answered UNDECIDED. Michael Kasperzak answered NO (note that this is not even a promise not to run). Li Zhang left it blank, God bless her.
Low voter turnout election is not fair.
Handing distinct political advantages to someone hand-picked by existing incumbents IS fair.
Good to know.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
No one is going to be happy with this appointment process, but I can see some value in picking one of the former council members if they pledge not to run in 2024. Of the four, two are sort of middle of road and might work with all factions. Two have fairly strong opinions and might not be the best choices for appointed positions (as opposed to running on their views and getting elected). I am not going to say which ones fall in those categories since it is all in the eye of the beholder, but people who have watched city council over the years will be able to guess!
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Why not pick the candidate that most closely aligns to the platform that Sally Lieber campaigned on and won (and who can be trusted to maintain that alignment)? That would seem most representative of what voters wanted to see for four years in that specific council seat.
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Good to see several middle of the road candidates. I hope they provide some balance.
There are a few who I think will do a good job.
Since some Activists chose to make negative comments about Kazperzak, I will add my negative views of the Activists which dominate City Council:
1. Acting against wishes of the majority of people in the City on the RV issue
57 % of the voters voted for the Oversize Vehicle Ordinance
Activists were against this.
2. Activists Tried to prevent a city wide vote
I thought their tone of voice directed against the city council was inappropriate and rude
and in fact bullying in their attempts to stop a city wide vote. Fortunately, the council
supported a city wide vote. This is reasonable given the level of disagreement between
different groups.
3. Disrespect and Disregard for the residents of impacted Neighborhoods
Some neighborhood were overrun by RVs. These residents were disregarded and disrespected
by the Activists who dominate our city council. These residents have a right to voice their
opinion but were ignored. Worst, for example, is when they complained about water being taken
from their spigots they were yelled at and disparaged.
4. False Compassion and sloppy governance
Unlimited RVs with no sewage, garbage, water, social services support? That is really bad.
A proposal/budget for say 2000 RV fully supported should have been proposed, with all details
fully disclosed, for a city wide vote. Instead, it was rammed down the throats of certain
neighborhoods in a sloppy, disorganized manner
5. Activists told the RV people not to answer questions from city employees.
Getting the data to diagnosing the problems the RV people need solved is is management 101.
Yet, the Activists got in the way
Registered user
Willowgate
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Those dang activists. But you’re definitely a neutral party who isn’t vigorously campaigning to get what you personally want done because that would be activism.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
5 minutes ago
Registered user
5 minutes ago
Just an Observation,
It is so easy to attack "ACTIVISTS" because they are actually TRYING to fix problems.
In the opposite side the VOCAL CRITICS of activists are CONSERVATIVES, which love to watch others suffering, do nothing about it except use it as an OPPROTUNITY to exploit them.
What I hate most is that problems are metastasizing like wildfire. High interest rates are crushing real estate. The unstable land in the city is being ignored because seismic retrofitting has not been enforced. The FAKE model of making only luxury housing depends on market recycling, which is not happening now. Especially the so called short term rentals and flipping businesses. AirBnB and Zues and WeWork are a failure.
The approach of stalling action to hope for a MIRACLE solution is NOT a way forward. I keep seeing the systems falling apart.