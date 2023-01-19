In last-minute surge of applications, 10 people seek a spot on the Mountain View City Council

The now-crowded field has a mix of both familiar and new names in local politics, with four former council members seeking to finish out Lieber's term. Mike Kasperzak, who termed out in 2016 after serving on the council for a combined 16 years, was the first to apply. Mountain View's term limits prevent anyone from serving more than two consecutive terms on the City Council.

But as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the city told the Voice that nobody had applied for Lieber's spot. And with the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline fast approaching, only two had stepped forward . Mountain View did not release applications until after the deadline closed, despite the Voice's request that they be made public as they were submitted.

Lieber was elected to the state's Board of Equalization in November and had planned to continue serving on the Mountain View City Council at the same time. She later found that being on the state board constituted a conflict of interest, compelling her to resign her council seat with almost two years left in her term.

Following a surge in last-minute applications, a total of 10 residents are now vying for a spot on the Mountain View City Council as the city looks to appoint a replacement for Council member Sally Lieber later this month.

The City Council is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to review its interview questions, and plans to conduct interviews with the applicants on Monday, Jan. 30, when the council could make a final decision. Swearing in the new council member is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Also throwing his hat in the ring is Steve Goldstein, a 15-year resident who has worked in IT security. A frequent commenter at city meetings and online forums, Goldstein write in his application that he wants to accelerate pending development, expand rental assistance launched during the COVID-19 pandemic and reinstate an eviction moratorium. In short answers to application questions, Goldstein writes that the council has an obligation only to city residents and should ignore private interests.

Rosen said she believes it's important to maintain the city's economic and cultural diversity, and that growth should be accompanied by parks, an expanded tree canopy and walkable, bikeable streets. She said her goal to ensure neighborhoods aren't "siloed" by new buildings and roads.

Applicant Anita Rosen describes her deep experience in the business world -- with decades working at high tech companies including IBM and AT&T -- as an asset for the council. Locally, she describes experience and familiarity with the council's actions, but has been more active in schools. She served on the board of the site council at Graham Middle School, attended school board meetings and served on the board of the Los Altos-Mountain View PTA council.

Michael Ralston, a 21-year resident, is a retired firefighter who previously worked for the Menlo Park Fire Protection District. Now a co-founder and chief operating officer for the company Qwake Technologies, Ralston touts his credentials as a long-time community leader in the city, putting in volunteer hours with organizations like Project Sentinel and MV Reads. He made a pitch in his application for more "medium density" housing and zoning that promotes mixed-use development, but made clear that his vision for the city includes "significantly more housing" than it currently has. He also flagged xenophobia and racist behavior as serious social issues that should be addressed.

Newcomers competing for the vacant council seat include Brandon Gessert, a practicing chiropractor at the Stanford Chiropractic Center. Gessert, 28, has been a lifelong Mountain View resident, and wrote that the city should strive to support its downtown and local businesses "as much as we can," and that the lack of affordable housing remains a top issue. He said the city has to strike a balance when it comes to residential growth, loosening zoning laws to get housing over the finish line without "overrunning" single-family neighborhoods.

She spoke on the campaign trail about the need to slow down the city's growth trajectory, and strongly opposed zoning that paves the way for shopping centers to redevelop into housing. Zhang's application argues that developers should provide their "fair share" in building out city infrastructure and complete neighborhoods, and underscored the importance of sustainability and climate resiliency goals.

After coming up short in the November City Council race last year, resident Li Zhang has applied. Zhang, a 20-year resident and Tesla employee, has said she was previously unfamiliar with how local government worked, and has been a passionate participant over the last six months thanks to participating in the city's Chinese Language Civic Leadership Academy.

A familiar face in the audience at council meetings, Ramos emphasized the need to fight climate change through transportation demand management and a "biodiversity" strategy. She wrote in her application that the city needs a three-pronged approach to housing: production of new units, preservation of existing affordable homes and protections for those facing displacement.

Among those who have not already sat on the council dais, Emily Ann Ramos has applied. Ramos has served on Mountain View's Rental Housing Committee since its inception following the passage of rent control, and has served as a housing advocate and volunteer in the world of tenant protections.

Clark, currently serving on the city's Environmental Planning Commission, focused his application on the need for "thoughtful planning" of affordable housing that gets buy-in from the community. He added that sustainability and climate resiliency are "top of mind," and that these goals should drive the city to create "safer, more comprehensive multimodal transportation infrastructure."

Consistent with his views while previously on the council, McAlister said Mountain View needs to find ways to create a more robust transit network and reduce traffic, and that the city should be buying residential properties as a means to increase affordable housing.

Ronit Bryant, who served on the council from 2006 to 2014, has also applied. In her application, she emphasized the importance of livability and quality of life, which she believes can be improved by the concept of a "15-minute city," in which you don't need a car to get to between housing, jobs and services. Livability also means access to parks and green spaces, and a tree canopy that shades the streets, she wrote.

"I believe Mountain View needs to continue its aggressive stance on increasing housing supply and to address the jobs-housing imbalance," he wrote. "As more jobs are created, more housing should be developed."

In last-minute surge of applications, 10 people seek a spot on the Mountain View City Council

Applicants include four former mayors, a Rental Housing Committee member and a runner up in the last council election