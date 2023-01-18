With hours left to apply, applications begin to flow in for open Mountain View City Council seat

With applications closing Wednesday at 5 p.m., the city confirmed that two residents have applied so far for the vacant Mountain View City Council seat.

As of the morning of Jan. 18, city officials told the Voice that Emily Ann Ramos and Michael Kasperzak Jr. have thrown their hats in the ring for the open seat, which was vacated after former council member Sally Lieber discovered a conflict of interest with her new position on the state Board of Equalization.

After much debate and a split vote, the city council decided to appoint a new council member rather than hold a special election. The city opened applications Jan. 9, and as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, hadn’t received any takers. But now with at least two applicants interested in the position, the council will have a real choice to make on Jan. 30, when it's slated to pick the new council member.

Ramos currently serves as Vice Chair of the city’s Rental Housing Committee, which implements and administers the city’s rent stabilization program. According to her application for the open seat, which she shared with the Voice, a top priority issue for her if appointed is “the high cost of housing resulting in the displacement of residents, increasing homelessness, and loss of economic diversity.”

Kasperzak is a former Mountain View mayor, having previously served on the City Council for a collective 16 years. He was first in office from January 1999 to January 2007, and his second two terms were from January 2009 to January 2017. Council members can only serve two consecutive terms at a time.