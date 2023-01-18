News

Residential fire on Ednamary Way causes no injuries, $140K in damages

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 18, 2023, 1:22 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Fire Station 5 in Mountain View. File photo by Michelle Le.

A residential fire in the early morning hours of Jan. 18 resulted in no injuries but caused an estimated $140,000 in damages to a multi-family complex.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call at 12:51 a.m. on Wednesday reporting smoke coming from a multi-family residence in the 1800 block of Ednamary Way. Occupants in adjacent units evacuated before firefighters arrived, and the occupants of the affected units were not home, a city statement said.

Fire units arrived at 12:57 a.m. and found smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story multi-family residence.

“Firefighters quickly initiated a fire attack with pre-connected fire attack lines and extinguished the flames,” the statement said. “Fire units discovered the flames spread into the adjacent unit on the other side of the adjoining wall and quickly extinguished the fire.”

Damages from a Jan. 18 residential fire on the 1800 block of Ednamary Way. Photo courtesy city of Mountain View.

Mountain View Police closed traffic in both directions of Ednamary Way while firefighters worked on the scene, and reopened traffic in both directions just after 3 a.m.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Firefighters examined the structure and determined that the fire had not spread beyond the affected apartments, the city said.

“Only the two involved units were determined uninhabitable,” according to the statement. “The property management is reaching out to the affected apartment occupants to arrange temporary housing.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the building was turned over to facilities maintenance for continued repairs, the city said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Residential fire on Ednamary Way causes no injuries, $140K in damages

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 18, 2023, 1:22 pm

A residential fire in the early morning hours of Jan. 18 resulted in no injuries but caused an estimated $140,000 in damages to a multi-family complex.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call at 12:51 a.m. on Wednesday reporting smoke coming from a multi-family residence in the 1800 block of Ednamary Way. Occupants in adjacent units evacuated before firefighters arrived, and the occupants of the affected units were not home, a city statement said.

Fire units arrived at 12:57 a.m. and found smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story multi-family residence.

“Firefighters quickly initiated a fire attack with pre-connected fire attack lines and extinguished the flames,” the statement said. “Fire units discovered the flames spread into the adjacent unit on the other side of the adjoining wall and quickly extinguished the fire.”

Mountain View Police closed traffic in both directions of Ednamary Way while firefighters worked on the scene, and reopened traffic in both directions just after 3 a.m.

Firefighters examined the structure and determined that the fire had not spread beyond the affected apartments, the city said.

“Only the two involved units were determined uninhabitable,” according to the statement. “The property management is reaching out to the affected apartment occupants to arrange temporary housing.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the building was turned over to facilities maintenance for continued repairs, the city said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.