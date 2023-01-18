Residential fire on Ednamary Way causes no injuries, $140K in damages

A residential fire in the early morning hours of Jan. 18 resulted in no injuries but caused an estimated $140,000 in damages to a multi-family complex.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call at 12:51 a.m. on Wednesday reporting smoke coming from a multi-family residence in the 1800 block of Ednamary Way. Occupants in adjacent units evacuated before firefighters arrived, and the occupants of the affected units were not home, a city statement said.

Fire units arrived at 12:57 a.m. and found smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story multi-family residence.

“Firefighters quickly initiated a fire attack with pre-connected fire attack lines and extinguished the flames,” the statement said. “Fire units discovered the flames spread into the adjacent unit on the other side of the adjoining wall and quickly extinguished the fire.”

Mountain View Police closed traffic in both directions of Ednamary Way while firefighters worked on the scene, and reopened traffic in both directions just after 3 a.m.