Community briefs: Sister City Affiliation fundraiser, new Assistant City Manager and Saint Francis High School unveils innovation center

“Since the inception of the program, we have had over 200 Mountain View students participate in this terrific program,” Imai said. “These students are selected on the basis of a written application, personal references as well as one-on-one interviews.”

The Sister City Affiliation of Mountain View started in 1974 “to foster international understanding amongst the citizens and organizations of Iwata, Japan and Mountain View,” the organization's President Leslie Imai told the Voice in an email.

Every other year, about six high school students from the Mountain View Los Altos High School District are selected to travel to Iwata, Japan, for a 10-day stay with a host family, and the annual fundraising dinner helps make the program possible. Those interested in attending can register here .

The Sister City Affiliation of Mountain View is hosting a dinner in support of the organization’s Student Exchange Program at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Mountain View Senior Center.

“I am excited for Arn Andrews to join our talented, high performing team in Mountain View in the new year,” McCarthy said in the statement. “Arn is devoted to public service and his years of local government and finance experience combined with his focused leadership will help our City move forward in achieving its strategic priorities including Organizational Strength and Good Governance. His commitment to collaboration, innovation and creativity will contribute greatly to tackling complex challenges and priority projects and enhance city operations in the years ahead.”

According to a city statement , Andrews has more than 15 years of local government experience, most recently having served as Assistant Town Manager in the Town of Los Gatos. His first day will be Feb. 13.

“Everyone will enjoy a Japanese Bento Dinner with dessert provided by the exchange families,” Imai added. “ComedySportz will entertain the group after dinner. A silent auction and raffle will be held throughout the evening and all the proceeds will support the student exchange program with our Sister City, Iwata, in the summer of 2023.”

The new building, which opened Jan. 10, features 29 new classrooms, science labs, robotics space, theater and multiple collaboration spaces, according to a statement, and has been “years in the making.”

Saint Francis High School announced that it will name its newest building on campus the Eggers Innovation Center, after receiving a large donation from Barry and Meredith Eggers during the school’s Light the Way fundraising campaign.

In December 2022, the City Council approved a second Assistant City Manager position in the City Manager’s Office, the statement said. The office supports the council in developing and executing its goals. Andrews’ annual starting salary is $306,000, the statement said.

“As a City that is known for being a regional leader that tackles complex issues with compassion, I look forward to helping the City Council, Manager McCarthy and the community achieve their vision for Mountain View,” Andrews said in the statement.

The school is celebrating the opening of the Eggers Innovation Center with a series of events for educators, students, donors, parents and the community.

“Saint Francis is poised to be a beacon among high schools, and we continue to be committed to its success,” Eggers said. “We hope this gift will spur others to get involved in the Light the Way campaign. Just as the Innovation Center was designed to be a place where collaboration among students, educators and partners thrive, we encourage members of the community to support the campaign and be part of this exciting journey.”

Barry Eggers said “it was an easy decision for Meredith and me to make our gift to the Light the Way campaign,” according to the statement.

“As longtime supporters of Saint Francis High School, Barry and Meredith Eggers are dedicated to making a lasting impact through their philanthropy and engagement with the school community and see their gift as an opportunity for others to get engaged,” the statement said.

Community briefs: Sister City Affiliation fundraiser, new Assistant City Manager and Saint Francis High School unveils innovation center