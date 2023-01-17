News

With deadline fast approaching, city staff say no one has applied yet for vacant Mountain View City Council seat

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

The Mountain View City Council is currently down one member after former council member Sally Lieber left her term early. But so far, no one has applied for the open seat. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Mountain View City Council decided to fill its vacant seat by appointment, but so far, no one has applied, city officials said Tuesday morning.

Former city council member Sally Lieber vacated her seat in late December after realizing there was a conflict of interest with her new position on the state Board of Equalization. After much debate at a Jan. 5 special meeting, the council decided to fill the position through an appointment process rather than calling for a special election.

The city opened applications for the position on Jan. 9, and set a deadline of Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. Per the city charter, the council must appoint someone within 30 days of the vacancy, so the council planned to appoint someone at a Jan. 30 meeting, the last possible day.

But as of the morning of Jan. 17, city Chief Communications Officer Lenka Wright said “the City of Mountain View has not received any applications.”

“Applications will be posted to the Council Vacancy webpage with applicable redactions,” Wright added.

As of 1 p.m., there were no applications posted to the webpage. The Voice will update this story if any applications are posted between now and the Jan. 18 deadline.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

