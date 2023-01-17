With deadline fast approaching, city staff say no one has applied yet for vacant Mountain View City Council seat

The Mountain View City Council decided to fill its vacant seat by appointment, but so far, no one has applied, city officials said Tuesday morning.

Former city council member Sally Lieber vacated her seat in late December after realizing there was a conflict of interest with her new position on the state Board of Equalization. After much debate at a Jan. 5 special meeting, the council decided to fill the position through an appointment process rather than calling for a special election.

The city opened applications for the position on Jan. 9, and set a deadline of Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. Per the city charter, the council must appoint someone within 30 days of the vacancy, so the council planned to appoint someone at a Jan. 30 meeting, the last possible day.

But as of the morning of Jan. 17, city Chief Communications Officer Lenka Wright said “the City of Mountain View has not received any applications.”

“Applications will be posted to the Council Vacancy webpage with applicable redactions,” Wright added.