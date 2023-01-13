Man arrested in Mountain View after threatening family with knife, barricading himself in closet

A man was arrested late Thursday in Mountain View after attempting to stab a family member and then barricading himself in a closet. After "several hours of negotiations and efforts," a SWAT team deployed a chemical agent and took him into custody, according to police.

On Jan. 12 around 9:30 p.m., police received reports that a man had attempted to stab a family member inside an apartment on the 300 block of Escuela Avenue, according to a police statement.

At the scene, police learned that, during an argument with a family member, a 20-year-old man raised a knife above his head and made threatening comments, police said. The family member involved was able to leave the apartment, but the 20-year-old man stayed inside.

"A patrol officer specially trained in crisis intervention began speaking to (him) and attempted to work with him to have him safely come out of the apartment," police said. "As efforts to communicate continued, our Crisis Negotiations Team as well as partner agencies were called to assist as well, including our county’s Mobile Crisis Response Team."

After five hours of attempting to communicate with the man, SWAT team members who were on standby entered the apartment and took him into custody after the deployment of a chemical agent, police said. There were no reported injuries to the man, his family members or officers and the chemical agent used was not disclosed.