What you can expect from Mother Nature this weekend

After a brief lull in the rain and winds on Thursday, two more storms are forecast to hit California in the next 10 days, according to the National Weather Service.
Another 3 to 4 inches of rain is forecast for the Bay Area during those storms, and 2 to 3 inches on the central coast. Those will mark the final of a series of nine storms that hit the state starting Dec. 30.
The rain is expected to pick up again Friday and last well into next week, the service is predicting. The chance of precipitation in Mountain View will be 90% during the day on Friday, with winds around 9 mph with gusts of up to 20 mph. The rainfall could total between a quarter and half of an inch during the day and between a tenth and quarter of an inch at night.
A high surf advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday on the coast.
Before 4 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service predicts, the Mountain View area will see rain, followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. and gusts as high as 18 mph. With a 100% chance of precipitation, between a half and three quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible.
The area might see small hail and some downpours on Saturday night.
Sunday will bring cloudy skies, as the chance of rain declines to 60%.
Sand and sandbags are available at no charge to Mountain View residents at the city’s Municipal Operations Center located at 231 North Whisman Road. Bring a shovel to fill the sandbags. Call 650-903-6329 with questions or to report storm flooding.
Information about storm preparation, Mountain View's flood zones and more are at the city's mountainview.gov flood protection page.
• To check PG&E outages, go to its outage center webpage.
• To view the National Weather Service's Bay Area weather forecast, go to weather.gov/mtr.
