News

What you can expect from Mother Nature this weekend

Mountain View set to see 'moderate rainfall, more gusty winds'

by Embarcadero Media staff / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 12, 2023, 6:00 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Stevens Creek near the Whisman Park entrance on Jan. 9. Photo by Malea Martin.

After a brief lull in the rain and winds on Thursday, two more storms are forecast to hit California in the next 10 days, according to the National Weather Service.

Another 3 to 4 inches of rain is forecast for the Bay Area during those storms, and 2 to 3 inches on the central coast. Those will mark the final of a series of nine storms that hit the state starting Dec. 30.

The rain is expected to pick up again Friday and last well into next week, the service is predicting. The chance of precipitation in Mountain View will be 90% during the day on Friday, with winds around 9 mph with gusts of up to 20 mph. The rainfall could total between a quarter and half of an inch during the day and between a tenth and quarter of an inch at night.

A high surf advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday on the coast.

Before 4 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service predicts, the Mountain View area will see rain, followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. and gusts as high as 18 mph. With a 100% chance of precipitation, between a half and three quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The area might see small hail and some downpours on Saturday night.

Sunday will bring cloudy skies, as the chance of rain declines to 60%.

Sand and sandbags are available at no charge to Mountain View residents at the city’s Municipal Operations Center located at 231 North Whisman Road. Bring a shovel to fill the sandbags. Call 650-903-6329 with questions or to report storm flooding.

Information about storm preparation, Mountain View's flood zones and more are at the city's mountainview.gov flood protection page.

• To check PG&E outages, go to its outage center webpage.

• To view the National Weather Service's Bay Area weather forecast, go to weather.gov/mtr.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

What you can expect from Mother Nature this weekend

Mountain View set to see 'moderate rainfall, more gusty winds'

by Embarcadero Media staff / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 12, 2023, 6:00 pm

After a brief lull in the rain and winds on Thursday, two more storms are forecast to hit California in the next 10 days, according to the National Weather Service.

Another 3 to 4 inches of rain is forecast for the Bay Area during those storms, and 2 to 3 inches on the central coast. Those will mark the final of a series of nine storms that hit the state starting Dec. 30.

The rain is expected to pick up again Friday and last well into next week, the service is predicting. The chance of precipitation in Mountain View will be 90% during the day on Friday, with winds around 9 mph with gusts of up to 20 mph. The rainfall could total between a quarter and half of an inch during the day and between a tenth and quarter of an inch at night.

A high surf advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday on the coast.

Before 4 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service predicts, the Mountain View area will see rain, followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. and gusts as high as 18 mph. With a 100% chance of precipitation, between a half and three quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible.

The area might see small hail and some downpours on Saturday night.

Sunday will bring cloudy skies, as the chance of rain declines to 60%.

Sand and sandbags are available at no charge to Mountain View residents at the city’s Municipal Operations Center located at 231 North Whisman Road. Bring a shovel to fill the sandbags. Call 650-903-6329 with questions or to report storm flooding.

Information about storm preparation, Mountain View's flood zones and more are at the city's mountainview.gov flood protection page.

• To check PG&E outages, go to its outage center webpage.

• To view the National Weather Service's Bay Area weather forecast, go to weather.gov/mtr.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.