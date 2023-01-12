Community briefs: Wounded officer honored with Purple Heart, county to award mental health heroes and Mountain View rings in the Lunar New Year

Police Public Information Officer Katie Nelson told the Voice that a Purple Heart is “the highest honor given in law enforcement for someone who exhibits the utmost bravery in the line of duty.”

“I am forever grateful that this was not a tragedy for our MVPD family,” said Chief Chris Hsiung at the time. “Our officers go out every day, not knowing what they may encounter on patrol."

Clutter was shot and wounded in the line of duty on July 16 last year during a traffic stop. He has since made a full recovery.

“Forever grateful that he’s here with us, back on duty full time, serving his community,” police added in the tweet.

Mountain View Det. Raymond Clutter received a Purple Heart honor at a Jan. 9 ceremony “for the bravery he showcased when he was shot and wounded in the line of duty in July 2022,” the department said in a Twitter post .

The event will be held at the Mountain View Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community center is located at 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., and the event will be in the Redwood Hall.

“Welcoming all to enjoy a day of Asian arts and music, traditional performances, games and riddles to win prizes!” a flyer advertising the event said. “Learn more about the meaning behind Lunar New Year and the rich customs of family, friends and neighbors as we welcome in the new year together.”

The city of Mountain View is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration at the end of the month, and invites everyone in the community to come out and celebrate Asian culture.

Honorees will be recognized at the Annual Behavioral Health Community Heroes Awards, to be held virtually on May 3, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Awards will be presented in 11 categories, including agency, consumer/clients, educator, elected official, faith-based, family member, mover and shaker, young mover and shaker, media, program, and volunteer. Click here for more information about each of the award categories or to make a nomination.

“The Behavioral Health Community Heroes Awards recognizes those individuals and organizations who have demonstrated exemplary service to county residents suffering the effects of mental illness,” the statement said. “In the face of a global pandemic, Heroes have continued their mission to improve the lives of those they serve.”

Santa Clara County’s Behavioral Health Board is seeking nominations for the 12th Annual Behavioral Health Community Heroes Awards. These awards will recognize 11 community members who have made “an extraordinary difference in the lives of people with behavioral health challenges,” a statement said.

Community briefs: Wounded officer honored with Purple Heart, county to award mental health heroes and Mountain View rings in the Lunar New Year