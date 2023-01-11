Man arrested in Mountain View for grand theft, burglary after a resident reported suspicious behavior to the police

A man who was reported prowling on the private property of several homes on Pilgrim Avenue in Mountain View over the weekend was subsequently arrested after officers discovered he had four outstanding warrants and stolen items in his possession.

On Jan. 8 around 11 p.m., Mountain View dispatchers received a call from a resident on the 1700 block of Pilgrim Avenue who told them a man was in their backyard.

"As patrol officers were en route, the resident updated our dispatchers and let them know the man was now prowling in front of several neighboring homes," police said in a statement. "As officers arrived on scene, the resident gave dispatchers one final update, letting them know the man was last seen going eastbound on Pilgrim Avenue toward El Monte Avenue."

Officers proceeded to set up a perimeter, and then the suspect rode in front of them on a bicycle going northbound on El Monte Avenue. Officers told the suspect to stop, but he continued to ride away on the bicycle. Police caught up to him in the parking lot on the 1000 block of El Monte Avenue, and he was detained without incident.

During a subsequent investigation, officers learned the suspect had four outstanding warrants for various crimes from neighboring agencies. Officers also found that the suspect had burglary tools, attempted to burglarize a residence on Pilgrim Avenue, stole items from an unlocked car on El Monte Ave. and stole a bicycle from a backyard on El Monte Ave.