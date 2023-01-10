News

Man charged with raping woman in downtown Mountain View

Police seeking additional victims after he allegedly assaulted a woman in his Castro Street apartment

by Sue Dremann / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View police arrested a man on suspicion of rape after he allegedly brought a woman to his apartment and assaulted her, they said in a press relea on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10.

A group of people flagged down a police sergeant on patrol on Jan. 8 after 9 a.m. in downtown Mountain View. They had been looking for a woman who went missing the night before and had reported her disappearance to police. The group found her after she contacted her family by using a good Samaritan's phone to tell them where she was, they said.

The woman, who was by then with the group when they flagged down the sergeant, said she had been raped by a stranger after being separated from her husband while they were out in the downtown. The woman took the sergeant to the location where she had been assaulted in the 200 block of Castro Street.

Officers learned the man, identified as Henry Dennys Bermudez, 32, also worked in the downtown area. They found him at his workplace and arrested him after the woman positively identified him as her alleged attacker.

Bermudez was booked on suspicion of rape, false imprisonment, aggravated kidnapping and assault with intent to commit a felony among other charges. He was taken to the Santa Clara County Jail and is currently being held without bail. He is scheduled for arraignment in the Palo Alto Courthouse on Jan. 11, according to Santa Clara County Superior Court records.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and are concerned there might be other victims. Anyone who thinks they were a victim of Bermudez is asked to contact Det. Christine Powell at [email protected]

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

