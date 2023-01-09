Mountain View reports downed trees, power lines and trail closures from latest storm

"The section of Stevens Creek Trail that passes under Highway 101 and the section of Permanente Creek Trail that passes under Amphitheatre Pkwy were closed this morning due to the rising water levels in Stevens Creek and Permanente Creek impacting these particular sections," city Chief Communications Officer Lenka Wright told the Voice on Jan. 9. "The city is monitoring the trails and will clean and re-open these sections when safe."

Also on Monday, Jan. 9, portions of Stevens Creek Trail and Permanente Creek Trail were closed due to the storm, according to Mountain View city officials.

As of 11:18 a.m. Jan. 9, California Highway Patrol reported flooding and a severe traffic alert on southbound CA-85, south of Moffett Boulevard in Mountain View. The center lanes were blocked and motorists advised to expect delays and to avoid the area by using alternate routes. The CHP reported that the roadway reopened at about 2 p.m..

The statewide rainstorm continued to wreak havoc over the weekend, with reports of downed trees, sparking power lines and trail closures in Mountain View.

“We removed a blockage at that location last night to keep it from potentially getting worse,” Valley Water spokesperson Matt Keller told the Voice in a Jan. 9 email. “Our engineering staff is aware of the issue and will continue to monitor.”

Video footage of the damage shows a steep bank and large chunks of eroded trail, as well as debris blocking the flow of the creek. At 3:25 p.m. on Jan. 8, Valley Water tweeted that it was sending staff to the scene to deal with the blockages.

A Twitter post from user @MrsAlvelais in the afternoon on Jan. 8 showed severe bank erosion happening between the trail’s Middlefield entrance and the bridge where the Hetch-Hetchy Trail meets the Stevens Creek Trail, near Whisman Park.

Wright added that there are reports of two fallen eucalyptus trees along Stevens Creek that were potentially impacting the creek flow, "one near the walking bridge at the end of Sleeper Avenue and the other near the end of Mercy Street."

Later that same night, a tree fell in a backyard on the 800 block of Sevely Drive in Mountain View, again causing power lines to spark. According to Pulse Point, the issues have since resolved.

But the city wasn’t spared from storm-related electrical issues over the weekend. In the evening on Jan. 7, two high-voltage power lines were down and sparking near a palm tree on the 500 block of Pettis Avenue in Mountain View, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

Students in both Mountain View Whisman and the high school district are set to return to classes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, after the holiday break.

"We really haven't been affected, other than a few employees who live in hard-hit areas that haven't been able to commute due to road conditions," Hausman said in an email. "We are ready for school tomorrow!"

In the K-8 Mountain View Whisman School District, officials were not aware of any damage to buildings or grounds, spokesperson Shelly Hausman said.

Mountain View High School saw minor flooding in one hallway, which caused no permanent damage, Superintendent Nellie Meyer of the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District told the Voice. No roof leaks or power outages were reported in the high school district, Meyer said.

The city says more storm information can be found on its website, at losaltosca.gov/StormAlert .

"These currents are visible to the eye and also flowing deceptively fast underneath the surface: do not approach any creek at this time. With rain expected to continue through next week, there is a possibility of local flooding," city officials said.

The city of Los Altos asked residents Sunday evening to avoid local creeks and streams, including Adobe Creek, Stevens Creek, Permanente Creek and Hale Creek, as the water levels are high and there are fast-moving currents.

"The city also received reports of downed trees early Monday morning including a private tree on N. Shoreline near Middlefield, a private oak tree at Diericx Drive, and a city pine tree at Sleeper open space adjacent to Stevens Creek," Wright said.

On the morning of Jan. 9, there were wires down at 2319 Old Middlefield Way, which was being handled by PG&E crews, Wright told the Voice. Wright added that on Jan. 8 around 2:30 p.m., "a large tree fell at 700 Farley St. and landed on a communications line."

Mountain View reports downed trees, power lines and trail closures from latest storm

The city of Los Altos told residents to avoid local creeks and streams