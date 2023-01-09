News

Bicyclist in critical condition following hit-and-run vehicle collision in Los Altos

Police are asking for help finding the driver, who fled the scene

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 9, 2023, 5:08 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Los Altos police are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver in a Jan. 7 hit-and-run collision that left a bicyclist in critical condition.

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Los Altos on Saturday before the driver fled the scene, the Los Altos Police Department said in a Jan. 9 statement. The victim, a 42-year-old man, is in critical but stable condition, and police are seeking the public's help to identify the driver.

The Jan. 7 incident occurred at approximately 11:33 p.m., near the intersection of N. San Antonio Road and Yerba Buena Avenue, police said.

"The bicyclist was transported to a local trauma center and underwent emergency surgery," the statement said.

So far, officers know that the suspect's vehicle was traveling northbound in the 300 block of N. San Antonio Road when it struck the bicyclist, who was also traveling northbound on N. San Antonio Road.

"The suspect vehicle continued driving northbound, fleeing the scene," said police, who are treating the incident as a felony hit-and-run. "Officers have determined the suspect vehicle to be possibly silver or a similar color."

The Los Altos Police Department is seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who saw the bicyclist in the area prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Los Altos Police Sergeant Michael Taylor at (650) 947-2721, or at [email protected] Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Los Altos Police Department tip line at (650) 947-2774.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

