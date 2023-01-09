Bicyclist in critical condition following hit-and-run vehicle collision in Los Altos

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Los Altos on Saturday before the driver fled the scene, the Los Altos Police Department said in a Jan. 9 statement. The victim, a 42-year-old man, is in critical but stable condition, and police are seeking the public's help to identify the driver.

The Jan. 7 incident occurred at approximately 11:33 p.m., near the intersection of N. San Antonio Road and Yerba Buena Avenue, police said.

"The bicyclist was transported to a local trauma center and underwent emergency surgery," the statement said.

So far, officers know that the suspect's vehicle was traveling northbound in the 300 block of N. San Antonio Road when it struck the bicyclist, who was also traveling northbound on N. San Antonio Road.

"The suspect vehicle continued driving northbound, fleeing the scene," said police, who are treating the incident as a felony hit-and-run. "Officers have determined the suspect vehicle to be possibly silver or a similar color."