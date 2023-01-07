It's going to rain again. Here's what you can expect.

Rain will turn into showers and possibly a thunderstorm Saturday evening, mainly after 11 p.m., according to the weather bureau. Rainfall could amount to between a half and three quarters of an inch locally, with up to an inch possible in Portola Valley and Woodside. Windspeeds may increase, with gusts reaching 46 mph in the two westernmost towns.

Along the Midpeninsula, modest rain is predicted for the earlier part of Saturday, with rainfall totals for Mountain View, Palo Alto and Redwood City expected to be between a tenth and quarter of an inch, while Menlo Park to Portola Valley could see between a quarter and half of an inch of precipitation. Wind gusts could reach 34 mph on the Midpeninsula, with speeds as high as 39 mph in Portola Valley and Woodside.

The Weather Service has also announced a "moderate" flood watch for the Bay Area, including the Santa Clara Valley and Peninsula coast, from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Tuesday .

As with the Jan. 4 storm, windy conditions are expected over the next several days. The agency has issued what is calls a "minor" wind advisory for 10 a.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday, for the entire Bay Area. South winds are predicted to be 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

A windy and wet weekend is on tap for the Bay Area, with the National Weather Service forecasting a "significant" storm system arriving Saturday afternoon on the Midpeninsula and lasting through Sunday. A second, bigger storm will come in early Monday and leave on Tuesday.

• To see the latest public safety incidents in San Mateo County, including Menlo Park, Atherton, Portola Valley and Woodside, go to Zonehaven at https://aware.zonehaven.com/search .

• To sign up for emergency alerts for Palo Alto, go to local.nixle.com/palo-alto-police-department/ . For storm updates and information, go to cityofpaloalto.org/News-Articles/City-Manager/flooding-alert .

More information on conditions during the weekend's storm will be available at the following websites.

Sunday night will see winds pick up again, with gusts returning and in the range of 32-34 mph for the Midpeninsula. A chance of precipitation, mainly after 11 p.m., will be around 90%. The rain could be heavy at times, NWS meteorologists predict. Rainfall could be between a half and three quarters of an inch from Mountain View to Redwood City, and up to 1 to 2 inches in Portola Valley and Woodside.

On Sunday, the overnight rain will turn into a 50% to 60% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 p.m., according to the weather service. Windspeeds will die down to the single digits, with no gusts.

It's going to rain again. Here's what you can expect.

Heaviest periods of rain, with possible thunder and wind gusts, expected Saturday night and Sunday night