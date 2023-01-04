News

Power outages hit Mountain View

About 1,600 are without power in Sylvan Park, while around 750 in Rex Manor have had power restored after a morning outage

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

A PG&E outage map shows where the power is out on Jan. 4, 2022, around noon. Map courtesy PG&E.

Residents in Mountain View's Rex Manor neighborhood lost power around 8:21 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and although PG&E estimated power would be restored by 3 p.m., it appeared most customers had gotten power back by early afternoon. Another outage Wednesday afternoon, this time in the Sylvan Park neighborhood, is affecting around 1,600 customers, according to the PG&E outage map webpage.

Nearly 750 customers in Rex Manor were affected as of 11:56 a.m. Wednesday, and PG&E's preliminary determination is that the outage was caused by "an equipment issue," according to the utility company's outage map webpage, which attributed the Sylvan Park outage to weather.

PG&E warned customers that high winds and storm conditions forecast for Jan. 4 and 5 may cause outages.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

