Power outages hit Mountain View

Residents in Mountain View's Rex Manor neighborhood lost power around 8:21 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and although PG&E estimated power would be restored by 3 p.m., it appeared most customers had gotten power back by early afternoon. Another outage Wednesday afternoon, this time in the Sylvan Park neighborhood, is affecting around 1,600 customers, according to the PG&E outage map webpage.

Nearly 750 customers in Rex Manor were affected as of 11:56 a.m. Wednesday, and PG&E's preliminary determination is that the outage was caused by "an equipment issue," according to the utility company's outage map webpage, which attributed the Sylvan Park outage to weather.

PG&E warned customers that high winds and storm conditions forecast for Jan. 4 and 5 may cause outages.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.