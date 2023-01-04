News

As storm hits Mountain View, flooding and downed power lines are reported

Strong winds and rain are impacting the region

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 4, 2023, 7:07 pm 0
Water filled the roadway and spilled onto the sidewalk at the intersection of Phyllis Avenue and El Camino Real on Wednesday evening, Jan. 4. Courtesy Mountain View Police Department via Twitter.

As a deluge of wind and rain hit Mountain View and surrounding communities on Wednesday evening, Jan. 4, reports of flooding, downed power lines and other disruptions were being reported.

Water was filling the roadway and spilling onto the sidewalk at the intersection of Phyllis Avenue and El Camino Real, according to an image the Mountain View Police Department shared on Twitter shortly after 6 p.m.

Emergency officials urge the public to stay off roads, unless travel is necessary. Anyone who is traveling should drive slowly, have their headlights and windshield wipers on, and avoid driving through standing water, police said.

According to Mountain View police, there have also been reports of wires down on the 500 block of Pettis Avenue and the 2300 block of Perich Court, as well as a possible transformer explosion and sparking wires on the 800 block of Park Drive. Police have also received reports of downed trees blocking West Dana Street between View and Bush streets, near downtown Mountain View.

Anyone who observes power lines that have been knocked down should not touch anything and should call 9-1-1, followed by PG&E at 800-743-5000, Mountain View police said on Twitter, and do not touch anyone who is in contact with the lines.

The storm is expected to continue into the morning on Thursday, Jan. 4, according to the National Weather Service. This most recent storm comes on the back of an intensely rainy storm over the New Year's weekend, which didn't cause major damage in Mountain View, although it did lead to flooding in nearby towns.

For updates on the storm, check back on the Voice's website. Have photos of the storm? Send them to reporter Zoe Morgan at [email protected]

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

