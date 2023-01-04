As storm hits Mountain View, flooding and downed power lines are reported

As a deluge of wind and rain hit Mountain View and surrounding communities on Wednesday evening, Jan. 4, reports of flooding, downed power lines and other disruptions were being reported.

Water was filling the roadway and spilling onto the sidewalk at the intersection of Phyllis Avenue and El Camino Real, according to an image the Mountain View Police Department shared on Twitter shortly after 6 p.m.

Emergency officials urge the public to stay off roads, unless travel is necessary. Anyone who is traveling should drive slowly, have their headlights and windshield wipers on, and avoid driving through standing water, police said.

According to Mountain View police, there have also been reports of wires down on the 500 block of Pettis Avenue and the 2300 block of Perich Court, as well as a possible transformer explosion and sparking wires on the 800 block of Park Drive. Police have also received reports of downed trees blocking West Dana Street between View and Bush streets, near downtown Mountain View.

Anyone who observes power lines that have been knocked down should not touch anything and should call 9-1-1, followed by PG&E at 800-743-5000, Mountain View police said on Twitter, and do not touch anyone who is in contact with the lines.