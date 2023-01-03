Tesla driver arrested after car plunges from Highway 1 cliff, with adult and two children inside

Monday's Tesla crash off a steep cliff near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County that injured two adults and endangered two children is being investigated as a deliberate act, the California Highway Patrol said on Jan. 3.

The car landed in the rocks nearly 300 feet below Highway 1 and multiple agencies assisted in the rescue on Jan. 2. Two adults were taken to the hospital in critical condition and somehow, the two children in the car were unharmed.

Cal Fire posted photos and videos of the rescue operation to its Twitter account.

"CHP investigators worked through the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence," said the San Francisco CHP on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. "Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act."

Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, CHP said.