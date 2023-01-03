Mountain View remains relatively unscathed from storm damage so far

Storms over New Year's weekend caused significant flooding and road closures throughout the Bay Area, but Mountain View seems to have avoided any major damage so far.

"There was some minor roadway flooding in a few locations that were addressed with no property damage," the city's Deputy Communications Officer Brian Babcock told the Voice.

But more heavy rain is on the way throughout California, thanks to a so-called 'atmospheric river.'

"If you hear your local meteorologist talking about an atmospheric river, you can probably expect lots of rain or snow in the forecast," according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. "Atmospheric rivers are fairly common in winter in the Western United States. In fact, just a few atmospheric river events each year cause up to half of the annual precipitation on the West Coast."

Babcock said the city of Mountain View is actively preparing for the atmospheric river-induced rainfall that’s expected to hit the Bay Area beginning Jan. 4.