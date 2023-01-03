Mountain View remains relatively unscathed from storm damage so far

Storms over New Year's weekend caused significant flooding and road closures throughout the Bay Area, but Mountain View seems to have avoided any major damage so far.
"There was some minor roadway flooding in a few locations that were addressed with no property damage," the city's Deputy Communications Officer Brian Babcock told the Voice.
But more heavy rain is on the way throughout California, thanks to a so-called 'atmospheric river.'
"If you hear your local meteorologist talking about an atmospheric river, you can probably expect lots of rain or snow in the forecast," according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. "Atmospheric rivers are fairly common in winter in the Western United States. In fact, just a few atmospheric river events each year cause up to half of the annual precipitation on the West Coast."
Babcock said the city of Mountain View is actively preparing for the atmospheric river-induced rainfall that’s expected to hit the Bay Area beginning Jan. 4.
The city's Public Works staff is "rechecking affected storm drain inlets and storm mains today to confirm that they are clear and ready for the storm due to arrive on Wednesday," Babcock said.
Meanwhile, the Fire Department is surveying creek access and water levels, and an additional engine may be activated to help manage a potential surge of calls. The Police Department will respond to calls for service and work with other city departments to ensure the safety of residents, the city said.
Often after heavy rain, the section of Stevens Creek Trail that passes under Highway 101 is closed due to flooding, according to Friends of Stevens Creek Trail member Katherine Preston. But on Jan. 1, following the heavy rain from the previous two days, the trail was "open and clear from the Evelyn Street entrance all the way out to Shoreline Park," Preston said in an email.
"Farther down the creek, across from the new Microsoft campus adjacent to the levee, I saw a lot of debris piled up against a downed tree," Preston said, which indicates that "the flow was high at some point."
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Registered user
Rengstorff Park
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
"Unscathed"? We're kidding, right?
Several roads are in bad condition from chunks of asphalt missing and asphalted cracks in the roadway worsened or widened. California Street, for one. Various sections of El Camino for another. Intersection of Old Middlefield and Rengstorff coming off the US 101 NB ramp also.
Does no one see the hubcaps lying around from cars slamming in the potholes?