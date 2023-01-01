News

Study shows lower lifetime earning for pandemic-era students

'We need more effective teachers,' says Eric Hanushek of Stanford's Hoover Institution

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 1, 2023, 9:10 am 1
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Santa Rita Elementary School kindergarten teacher Tarang Gupta speaks with her students in Los Altos on Oct. 12, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Students nationwide face lower earnings over their lifetime because of a loss of education during the pandemic, a Stanford economist said in a recently completed study, adding that the loss will be even greater for California students.

The average student across the U.S. will lose $70,000 in earnings over their lifetime if something isn't done to offset the learning loss.

California students may lose more than $70,000 in lifetime earnings because earnings overall are higher in California than in many other states.

Economist Eric Hanushek at Stanford's Hoover Institution said to offset the loss "we need more effective teachers."

Hanushek is an international expert in the economic analysis of educational issues.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

He said the quality of learning is more important than the quantity of learning when it comes to offsetting the loss. Quality depends on the effectiveness of teachers, he said.

To improve learning quality, he said, schools can provide incentives to its best teachers.

"You provide incentives to your better teachers to take on more kids," Hanushek said in an interview Thursday.

Schools systems now have a lot of federal money available to them and that money could be used to provide the incentives, Hanushek said. The money could also be used to buy out the contracts of the least effective teachers, he said.

Schools have tried to promote additional or longer school days to make up for learning losses. Hanushek said that may not be effective.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Hanushek estimated the loss in each state's gross domestic product over the rest of the 21st century due to what may be a lower-skilled workforce.

GDP is expected to be about 1.4% lower each year in California over the rest of the century than it would be if the learning loss did not occur, according to the study. In dollar terms, the loss comes to $1.3 trillion through 2099.

Hanushek calculated that amount by adding up the losses each year and reducing the future ones. The future ones were reduced by an amount to account for their uncertainly and because losses in the future are not as painful as present ones.

California's gross domestic product was about $3.37 trillion in 2021, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

"These losses are permanent unless a state's schools can get better than their pre-pandemic levels," Hanushek wrote in the study.

The immediate impact on California and other state's economies will begin to be felt when current students finish school and become a substantial part of the labor force, the study said.

Because it will not be felt for years, people may ignore the impact.

"That is a mistake, because the economic impact is truly significant," Hanushek wrote.

The study also said that disadvantaged children suffered greater losses in learning than other children and therefore may suffer greater losses in earnings.

Craving a new voice in Peninsula dining?

Sign up for the Peninsula Foodist newsletter.

Sign up now

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Study shows lower lifetime earning for pandemic-era students

'We need more effective teachers,' says Eric Hanushek of Stanford's Hoover Institution

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 1, 2023, 9:10 am

Students nationwide face lower earnings over their lifetime because of a loss of education during the pandemic, a Stanford economist said in a recently completed study, adding that the loss will be even greater for California students.

The average student across the U.S. will lose $70,000 in earnings over their lifetime if something isn't done to offset the learning loss.

California students may lose more than $70,000 in lifetime earnings because earnings overall are higher in California than in many other states.

Economist Eric Hanushek at Stanford's Hoover Institution said to offset the loss "we need more effective teachers."

Hanushek is an international expert in the economic analysis of educational issues.

He said the quality of learning is more important than the quantity of learning when it comes to offsetting the loss. Quality depends on the effectiveness of teachers, he said.

To improve learning quality, he said, schools can provide incentives to its best teachers.

"You provide incentives to your better teachers to take on more kids," Hanushek said in an interview Thursday.

Schools systems now have a lot of federal money available to them and that money could be used to provide the incentives, Hanushek said. The money could also be used to buy out the contracts of the least effective teachers, he said.

Schools have tried to promote additional or longer school days to make up for learning losses. Hanushek said that may not be effective.

Hanushek estimated the loss in each state's gross domestic product over the rest of the 21st century due to what may be a lower-skilled workforce.

GDP is expected to be about 1.4% lower each year in California over the rest of the century than it would be if the learning loss did not occur, according to the study. In dollar terms, the loss comes to $1.3 trillion through 2099.

Hanushek calculated that amount by adding up the losses each year and reducing the future ones. The future ones were reduced by an amount to account for their uncertainly and because losses in the future are not as painful as present ones.

California's gross domestic product was about $3.37 trillion in 2021, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

"These losses are permanent unless a state's schools can get better than their pre-pandemic levels," Hanushek wrote in the study.

The immediate impact on California and other state's economies will begin to be felt when current students finish school and become a substantial part of the labor force, the study said.

Because it will not be felt for years, people may ignore the impact.

"That is a mistake, because the economic impact is truly significant," Hanushek wrote.

The study also said that disadvantaged children suffered greater losses in learning than other children and therefore may suffer greater losses in earnings.

Comments

JAFO
Registered user
Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
JAFO, Old Mountain View
Registered user
1 hour ago

Just an Observation,

Given that long term financial stability has declined for 40 years in the U.S. and economics reports are not willing to deal with it, reports like this are very suspicious. In fact Economics has been proven to be a corrupted study ever since the film "Inside Job" exposed it very well.

Especially where it is now becoming more evident that a college education may not be worth the long term debt. MANY economic models are accepted without question and without evidence to VALIDATE them.

Economics being a SOCIAL science means that it is impossible to predict the futures, and worse impossible to rule out any variables (or pick out only one possible problem) as the source of the results.

I have an associated degree in LIFE SCIENCES as well as a bachelors in business admin. I can say that the ability of economics to accurately predict the future is impossible. LIFE SCIENCES are able to establish a CAUSE and EFFECT relationship by EXPERIMENTATION. However economics has NO ECONOMIC LABORATORIES to prove any theories. They cannot eliminate all other variables to single out only one is a CAUSE and an EFFECT.

Please be careful what you read.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.