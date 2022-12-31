News

CHP reports a fatal collision on Highway 85 in Mountain View

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 31, 2022, 5:56 pm

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning, Dec. 31, 2022, on State Route 85 in Mountain View.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on State Route 85 in Mountain View.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp and was first reported at 1:57 a.m., according to the CHP.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert at 2:26 a.m. and reported some northbound lanes of State Route 85 were blocked due to the collision.

The roadway was reported cleared and all lanes were reopened at 4:51 a.m.

