Holiday Fund: From hot meals to job placement, the Day Worker offers a host of services

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 30, 2022, 11:57 am

Every Monday through Saturday, compañeres line up to receive a fresh, hot and balanced meal for breakfast and lunch at the Day Worker Center of Mountain View. In 2021, 14,973 meals were made and distributed as part of the Center’s Healthy Meals program. That’s an average of 1,248 meals distributed each month. One of the compañeres who lines up regularly to receive a meal is a senior who was living off of $600 a month. This, he said, was barely enough for rent and he was often left with little to nothing to spend on food. The Healthy Meals program at the center has become crucial for many members of our community. For many, it is the place where they will receive their next meal. Another compañere who would line up to receive a meal for herself and three children was a mom named Luisa. At the time, she and her family were homeless and turned to the Day Worker Center for meals. However, it became more than just a place where she and her family would get their next meal. Through the Day Worker Center’s network, she began connecting with other local organizations. Soon after, she had found stable housing and a stable job. It was a full circle moment when not too long ago Luisa came back to the center but this time as an employer looking to hire a worker to help her in her home. As a way to support our Healthy Meals program, a few volunteers come to the center and help tend to its garden. We grow and harvest vegetables that are later used in the kitchen for meals. The Day Worker Center serves as a community hub for all community members. When asked what the center means to him, a compañero said: “I am very grateful to be a part of the Day Worker Center and for the support they have always given me. I love talking to my compañeros about our adventures and shared dreams.” In 2021, the Center connected members with more than 12,000 job placements and even though we are currently operating in a hybrid mode, our programs are still available. Our English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are offered one-on-one for workers through Whatsapp or Zoom as well as our classes to prepare for the written portion of the driver’s license test and our Racial Justice Workshops. Compañeros also participate in educational workshops on topics such as how to make compost, how to safely dig, and using non-toxic products in housecleaning. As a way to reach more community members, through our Outreach Program, we are able to connect and provide various resources in key community locations such as grocery stores, churches and community fairs. We hand out free face masks, hand sanitizers, and information and resources regarding worker rights, COVID-19 tests and vaccinations. We also help connect people with other social safety net services that are offered by Santa Clara County, the city of Mountain View, and local community-based organizations. Starting in 1996, the Day Worker Center of Mountain View’s mission is to provide a safe and supportive environment to connect day workers and employers. The center also strives to empower workers to improve their socioeconomic condition through fair employment, education and job skills training. And, it participates in advocacy efforts that support the day laborer community. The Day Worker Center is one of seven nonprofit organizations serving Mountain View residents that benefit from the Voice's annual Holiday Fund. Donations to the fund are divided equally among the nonprofits, with 100% of contributions go to the recipients. Got to mv-voice.com/holiday_fund. The Day Worker Center of Mountain View is located at 113 Escuela Ave. in Mountain View. For more information call 650-903-4102 or visit our website at dayworkercentermv.org.

Alejandra Pinto-Garcia is volunteer coordinator at the Day Worker Center of Mountain View.