Rainy New Year's Eve in the Bay Area forecast as another atmospheric river arrives

Bay Area residents can expect a wet New Year's Eve as more rain and wind is in the forecast later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of the region is expected to receive between 1 and 4 inches of rain and up to 6 inches at higher elevations between Thursday and Saturday.

The storm totals are likely to lead to some localized flooding, according to the NWS' Bay Area office, along with pooling of water on roadways and rock and mudslides along hillsides.

Wind gusts between 10 and 25 mph are also expected across the Bay Area, getting as high as 35 mph across ridgetops, according to the NWS.

The storm is expected to pose a minor risk on Friday of creating hazards like downed trees, flooding and increased driving difficulty. That risk is expected to increase to moderate on Saturday due to both rainy and windy conditions, according to the NWS.