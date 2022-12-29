Before midnight: 11 local New Year's Eve ideas

Big New Year's Eve celebrations are one of the many things that have taken a hiatus the past few years, but 2023 is on track to get a much more public welcome than 2021 or 2022 had.
From parties and shows with midnight champagne toasts to a few ways to celebrate well before the ball drops on local time — because it's midnight somewhere — here's a sampling of ways to mark the new year on the Peninsula.
Parties and concerts
NYE with Fantastic Negrito and Monophonics: The Guild Theatre rings in its first New Year's Eve as a live music venue with Grammy Award-winning blues, R&B and roots singer-songwriter Fantastic Negrito and psychedelic soul band Monophonics. The Guild also offers a livestream of the show.
Dec. 31, doors at 8 p.m. $80-$120 in person show; $14.99 livestream. The Guild Theatre, 949 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. guildtheatre.com.
The Sun Kings at Club Fox: Beatles tribute band The Sun Kings present their annual New Year's Eve party. Includes party favors and midnight toast.
Dec. 31, doors at 8:30 p.m. $75. Club Fox, 2209 Broadway, Redwood City. clubfoxrwc.com.
Folk Dance Party: The Peninsula Folk Dance Council hosts the Lucy Chang Memorial NYE Folk Dance Party, featuring a potluck and dancing, with the goal of raising $6,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank. Proof of COVID vaccination requested.
Dec. 31, doors at 6:45 p.m. $5 admission; donations to Second Harvest Food Bank encouraged. All Saints' Episcopal Church, 555 Waverly St., Palo Alto. facebook.com.
Splendid Soiree by the Bay: Hilton Garden Inn Suites hosts a party that kicks off with a cocktail mixer and features DJ Hotwire spinning hits of yesterday and today, plus a countdown, champagne toast and balloon drop and party favors.
Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. $40. Hilton Garden Inn Suites, 4216 El Camino Real, Palo Alto. eventbrite.com.
Latin New Year's Eve Extravaganza: Club Papi and Valentino host a party with dancers, performances by Miss Lola and Melissa Befierce of the TV show "Dragula" and a balloon drop.
Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $20-$300. Maya Nightclub, 1776 Broadway, Redwood City. suavecitosf.com.
Great Gatsby New Year's Eve: Opal Social Club hosts a Great Gatsby-themed party with DJ Asthmatc, DJ GD and Jrome spinning hip-hop, Top 40 and R&B. Party favors, midnight balloon drop.
Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Opal Social Club, 251 Castro St., Mountain View opalsocialclub.net.
New Year's Eve Dance: Cubberley Ballroom hosts a dance party open to all levels of dancers. No experience and no partner necessary. Beginning and intermediate lessons offered, followed by ballroom dancing. Hosted by DJ Samy and Judy. Proof of COVID vaccination requested.
Dec. 31, lessons 8-9 p.m., ballroom dancing 9 p.m.-midnight. $15 per person. Cubberley Community Center, 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.facebook.com.
Singles New Year's Eve: The Society of Single Professionals hosts a party with dancing featuring DJ Darryl K, snacks, party favors, drawings and raffle prizes and a midnight champagne toast.
Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. $50-$85. IOOF Building, 839 Main St., Redwood City. thepartyhotline.com.
2023 Fiesta: LV Mar hosts cocktails, Latin music and dancing, with a countdown and champagne toast.
Dec. 31. LV Mar, 2042 Broadway, Redwood City. lvmar.com.
Performances
Little Shop of Horrors: Close out 2022 with the final performance of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's reimagined production of the cult classic B-movie musical, featuring an updated setting in San Francisco's Chinatown that celebrates the cross-cultural community fostered there.
Dec. 31, 2 p.m. at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. $35-$75. theatreworks.org.
Nutcracker in China: Students from New Century Dance present a production of the favorite holiday ballet that blends classical Chinese dance and classical ballet. The modern work "Yellow River" will also be performed.
Dec. 30-31, 7 p.m. at Mountain View Center for Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View. Tickets are $25-$30.tickets.mvcpa.com.
