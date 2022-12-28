News

Sheriff investigates death of man found outside Valley Medical Center

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 28, 2022, 12:55 pm 0

An entrance of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose on Jan. 12, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was found outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose on Christmas morning.

The victim, whose identity will be withheld until his family has been notified, was found unresponsive on the ground outside the hospital around 9 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead minutes later.

The Sheriff's Office said that the victim had apparently been injured but did not give details on the nature of the injury.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released a cause of death.

Anyone with information on the death should contact the Sheriff's Office at 408-808-4500 or use an anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.

