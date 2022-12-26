Guest opinion: As apartments make way for luxury condos, Mountain View should do more to prevent displacing residents

Without strong action, Mountain View could lose more longtime residents. In the last few years hundreds of older apartments that were more affordable to working families have been torn down and replaced by luxury townhomes leaving these residents with nowhere to go. As we watched the demolition of 2005 Rock Street, 1950 Montecito Avenue and other rent-controlled apartments, it became glaringly clear that we need more tools to prevent the displacement of Mountain View residents.

In 2019, the City Council added a “displacement response strategy” to its priorities and held an initial study session. However, with the pandemic causing severe health and economic impacts that required a significant government response, this anti-displacement priority was among the many that were delayed.

Fortunately, the state legislature had already stepped in and passed the Housing Crisis Act of 2019 (SB330), which requires developers to replace lost units with an affordable or rent-controlled replacement unit when they redevelop, and allows displaced low income tenant to return at rents they can afford.

The state law has created a temporary, but powerful reprieve for our city’s rent controlled units in danger of being lost, but the new rules only extend to 2030, and we are finding that implementing the law here in Mountain View has raised real challenges to its effectiveness. What happens to the tenant during construction? What do we do if a demolished unit was overcrowded with multiple families? What happens when the new homes are built for sale and the displaced tenant does not have the down payment or credit score to get a home loan, even if the home price fits the income level of the tenant?

We need a permanent displacement strategy here in Mountain View that addresses these challenges. It will require multiple policies and programs working together. Most importantly, it will need community support and knowledge.