Christmas Eve residential fire on Grant Road causes no injuries

A Christmas Eve residential fire on Grant Road in Mountain View resulted in no injuries, according to a fire department statement.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, around 3:14 a.m., Mountain View dispatchers received two 9-1-1 calls reporting a smoke alarm sounding from an apartment in a multi-family residence on the 1100 block of Grant Road. Fire units were soon dispatched and arrived on scene at 3:18 a.m.

"Units arrived to find the apartment occupant had used pots of water to extinguish a small appliance fire," the statement said. "Firefighters evacuated the resident while they confirmed there was no fire extension into the building and performed an investigation. After, the affected resident returned to their apartment."

The fire resulted in no injuries, and was determined to have been caused by an unattended space heater accidentally covered by a sheet. The fire department estimated damage to the apartment to be about $5,000, and the building was turned over to facilities maintenance for continued repairs.