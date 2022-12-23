Wondering what local services are open during the holidays? Here's a list of answers.

With Christmas and New Year's approaching, many local agencies and services in Mountain View and neighboring areas will be operating on adjusted holiday hours. We detail what will be available below.

City services

• City of Mountain View: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed or have modified hours from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2. For more information, visit mountainview.gov.

• Police, fire: Nonemergency Services will be closed from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2. The Police Records Division will operate with limited hours, Dec. 27-30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Mountain View Library: Library services will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 26 and Dec. 31 through Jan. 2. The library will operate with reduced hours Dec. 27-30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.