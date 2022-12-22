News

Rain on the way to Bay Area after Christmas

California likely to see anywhere from 30% to 70% of normal precipitation

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 22, 2022, 9:18 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Two women push a baby in a stroller down Castro Street in the rain in downtown Mountain View on Dec. 4, 2019. Photo by Magali Gauthier

Rain is on the way to the Bay Area, though the region may have to wait until after Christmas, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service's Sacramento office said a weak system will pass through Northern California on Thursday night and early Friday with light rain and snow amounts in the mountains. Dry and mild conditions with periods of Central Valley fog are expected through the holiday weekend.

From Dec. 26 through Dec. 30, forecasters say the Monterey area and north to the Oregon border will likely see 70% of normal precipitation. The area could see anywhere from a half inch to 2 inches.

The rest of California will likely see anywhere from 30% to 70% of normal precipitation.

The weather service said snow levels will probably be above 7,000 feet.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"Confidence continues to increase that NorCal will enter a wet pattern after Christmas," the NWS Sacramento office tweeted. "While the finer details with timing and amounts are still to be determined, many mountain locations may see rain."

The National Weather Service predicts an above normal chance for precipitation in the San Francisco Bay Area after Christmas. Courtesy National Weather Service via Bay City News.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Rain on the way to Bay Area after Christmas

California likely to see anywhere from 30% to 70% of normal precipitation

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 22, 2022, 9:18 am

Rain is on the way to the Bay Area, though the region may have to wait until after Christmas, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service's Sacramento office said a weak system will pass through Northern California on Thursday night and early Friday with light rain and snow amounts in the mountains. Dry and mild conditions with periods of Central Valley fog are expected through the holiday weekend.

From Dec. 26 through Dec. 30, forecasters say the Monterey area and north to the Oregon border will likely see 70% of normal precipitation. The area could see anywhere from a half inch to 2 inches.

The rest of California will likely see anywhere from 30% to 70% of normal precipitation.

The weather service said snow levels will probably be above 7,000 feet.

"Confidence continues to increase that NorCal will enter a wet pattern after Christmas," the NWS Sacramento office tweeted. "While the finer details with timing and amounts are still to be determined, many mountain locations may see rain."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.