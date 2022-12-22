Rain on the way to Bay Area after Christmas

Rain is on the way to the Bay Area, though the region may have to wait until after Christmas, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service's Sacramento office said a weak system will pass through Northern California on Thursday night and early Friday with light rain and snow amounts in the mountains. Dry and mild conditions with periods of Central Valley fog are expected through the holiday weekend.

From Dec. 26 through Dec. 30, forecasters say the Monterey area and north to the Oregon border will likely see 70% of normal precipitation. The area could see anywhere from a half inch to 2 inches.

The rest of California will likely see anywhere from 30% to 70% of normal precipitation.

The weather service said snow levels will probably be above 7,000 feet.