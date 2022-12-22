News

City to host series of meetings on tenant displacement in early 2023

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 22, 2022, 1:24 pm 0
These apartments at 570 S. Rengstorff, shown here in 2021, were demolished to make way for a rowhome redevelopment project. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Mountain View city officials say stopping tenant displacement is a top priority going into the New Year, and the city is kicking things off with a multi-meeting community outreach process that will span January and February.

The meetings are meant "to gather public input about potential policies and programs for preventing and addressing displacement of tenants from their homes," a city statement said, an issue that's become more common in the city over the past few years.

Here's what's scheduled right now and the audience each meeting is aimed at:

• General session meeting on Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

• Property owners stakeholder meeting on Jan. 18 at 1 p.m.

• Nonprofit developer stakeholder meeting on Jan. 18 at 3:30 p.m.

• Market rate developer stakeholder meeting on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.

• Tenant stakeholder meeting on Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.

• Tenant stakeholder meeting on Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

• General session (summary meeting) on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Spanish and Mandarin interpretation will be available for the meetings on Jan. 12, 25 and 26, and Feb. 21, the city said. All meetings except for Jan. 26 will be held virtually. Childcare, plus light dinner and refreshments, will also be available at no cost at the Jan. 26 meeting, which will take place at the Mountain View Community Center.

The city also invites both individuals and organizations to meet one-on-one with staff to provide input on displacement. People can contact [email protected] to schedule a meeting or to send any questions or comments. The city says a response will be provided within 48 hours.

"The city will use the feedback received during this process to inform the development of a Displacement Response Strategy that the City Council will consider in 2023," the statement said.

Such a strategy could include "acquisition and/or preservation of rent-stabilized units, replacement requirements for existing units demolished as part of new residential development, and other potential programs," according to the city.

City staff will also use input gathered at these meetings to inform related efforts like the R3 Zoning Update and the Housing Element update. The statement added that a follow-up meeting specifically for the R3 Zoning Update will be held at a future date.

Click here for more information on how to attend the virtual meetings and stay informed on what's happening.

The city's news release is also available in Spanish, Chinese and Russian.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

