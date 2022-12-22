City to host series of meetings on tenant displacement in early 2023

• Nonprofit developer stakeholder meeting on Jan. 18 at 3:30 p.m.

• Market rate developer stakeholder meeting on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.

• Tenant stakeholder meeting on Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.

• Tenant stakeholder meeting on Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

• General session (summary meeting) on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Spanish and Mandarin interpretation will be available for the meetings on Jan. 12, 25 and 26, and Feb. 21, the city said. All meetings except for Jan. 26 will be held virtually. Childcare, plus light dinner and refreshments, will also be available at no cost at the Jan. 26 meeting, which will take place at the Mountain View Community Center.

The city also invites both individuals and organizations to meet one-on-one with staff to provide input on displacement. People can contact [email protected] to schedule a meeting or to send any questions or comments. The city says a response will be provided within 48 hours.

"The city will use the feedback received during this process to inform the development of a Displacement Response Strategy that the City Council will consider in 2023," the statement said.

Such a strategy could include "acquisition and/or preservation of rent-stabilized units, replacement requirements for existing units demolished as part of new residential development, and other potential programs," according to the city.

City staff will also use input gathered at these meetings to inform related efforts like the R3 Zoning Update and the Housing Element update. The statement added that a follow-up meeting specifically for the R3 Zoning Update will be held at a future date.

Click here for more information on how to attend the virtual meetings and stay informed on what's happening.

The city's news release is also available in Spanish, Chinese and Russian.