Community briefs: Stevens Creek restoration, Elevate MV payments and The Great Elf Hunt

Friends of Stevens Creek Executive Director Rajiv Mathur said his hope is that the project “contributes to ongoing efforts to restore a self-sustaining population of steelhead trout in the Stevens Creek Watershed.”

According to Steve Powell, an environmental scientist who was consulted for the project, “The fish passage was designed with salmonids (particularly steelhead) in mind, but it will be important for the movements of all other fish species in the creek such as stickleback, minnows, and suckers,” according to the statement. “Allowing the fish access to more habitat allows them increased opportunity to locate suitable reproduction and feeding sites and maintain viable populations.”

“The concrete had been a barrier to the upstream migration of juvenile steelhead trout, a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act,” the statement said.

The Friends of Stevens Creek Trail announced Dec. 14 that they’ve successfully completed a stream restoration project that was three years in the making. The restoration will make it easier for steelhead and other fish species to pass through sections of Stevens Creek.

The 166 Mountain View families participating in the pilot were selected through an impartial, random process, the city said, and have enrolled with the city’s nonprofit partner Community Services Agency (CSA) .

Earlier this year in September, the city of Mountain View launched Elevate MV , a pilot program for extremely low-income Mountain View families “to elevate their basic income and improve their financial security,” the city said.

According to the statement, the project was made possible by contributions from private and public agencies, including the Santa Clara Valley Water District (Valley Water), Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, cities of Mountain View, Cupertino, Sunnyvale and Los Altos, Santa Clara County, Deep Cliff Golf Course, Bonneville Environmental Foundation, Google, Inc., Guadalupe Coyote Resources Conservation District and Los Altos Community Foundation.

Three winners will be selected and notified via Instagram direct message in the second week of January. Winners can pick up their prize at the Chamber the following week.

Here’s how it works: Participants must find and take pictures of at least eight elves in different participating businesses, which can be seen in the map below. Then, elf hunters must create an Instagram post tagging the business's Instagram handle and #MVelves, or create an Instagram story tagging the business and @mountainview_dba. The map with participating businesses is also available here .

“Find the elves ‘hidden’ in participating downtown businesses and take photos for your chance to win local prizes and a Mountain View-themed gift basket!” the Chamber said in a statement. “Prizes include a gift card to Cascal, two tickets to Shoreline Amphitheater, a deluxe weekend stay at the Shashi Hotel, and more! Some of the elves will have mystery offers for every ‘elf hunter’ to enjoy.”

The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Association invite the community to get in the festive spirit by participating in The Great Elf Hunt, a family-friendly activity that will run through Jan. 2, 2023.

“While you hunt for elves, we also encourage you to stop and shop!” the Chamber said. “Our local stores appreciate your business during these challenging times.”

Community briefs: Stevens Creek restoration, Elevate MV payments and The Great Elf Hunt