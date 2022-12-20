News

Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung to become San Mateo County's new undersheriff

The news comes on the heels of Hsiung announcing he will leave his role as MVPD Chief

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 20, 2022, 5:02 pm 4
Updated: Tue, Dec 20, 2022, 6:09 pm
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Deputy Police Chief Chris Hsiung in his office at the Mountain View Police Department on Aug. 5, 2019. Photo by Magali Gauthier

San Mateo County Sheriff-elect Christina Corpus announced Dec. 20 that Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung will join the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office as undersheriff.

“I’m excited to welcome Chief Hsiung to the team, and to bring him home to San Mateo County,” said Corpus in a Dec. 20 statement. “This is a renowned professional with a demonstrated commitment to enhancing community safety and officer wellness. We share a modern approach to this work, and I know he will help me make the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office a premier law enforcement agency.”

The announcement comes one day after the news that Hsiung will be stepping away from his role as Mountain View's police chief, which he has held for the past two years, in February. Hsiung has served the department for nearly three decades.

Hsiung said the decision to leave wasn’t an easy one, given how long he’s served in Mountain View.

“I was very conflicted because of how much I love Mountain View, plain and simple,” he said. “That’s been my life for the last almost three decades. It’s the community, the people, the culture, my department.”

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

After getting to know Sheriff-elect Corpus, “the more it became clear that she and I have very similar views and vision on how we feel policing should be,” Hsiung said.

“It’s taking a look at the current culture in policing and understanding that a lot has to change, and that as leaders, it’s our responsibility to really push the profession forward,” he said. “The best way I can describe it is what you see in Mountain View: We care deeply for our own employees. … And in turn, we also know that that’s exactly how we expect you to treat the community, too.”

With the new position overseeing a much larger agency, Hsiung said, “it’s just a tremendous opportunity to take that work and continue onward with the hopes that it spreads even beyond just San Mateo County.”

Hsiung described the undersheriff position as “the No. 2 person” under Sheriff-elect Corpus.

“The undersheriff basically runs everything internally in the Sheriff’s Office, while the sheriff position itself, obviously has oversight, but is mostly focused outwardly as an elected official,” he said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Having grown up in Foster City and now living with his wife and four children in San Mateo, Hsiung said the new job “is almost like coming back home, in some sense.” But he added, “I didn’t envision this chapter closing so soon in Mountain View.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office statement, Hsiung will be the first Asian American undersheriff in San Mateo County history.

Hsiung will begin his duties as undersheriff in early February. He said he looks forward to learning the ropes in a different type of law enforcement agency.

“I love learning,” he said. “Having been almost three decades in policing, I don’t have the same amount of experience in corrections or all the different breadth of resources and teams and units that a sheriff’s office has. So it’s going to be like drinking from a fire hose, and I’m totally excited at that chance just to learn and grow.”

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung to become San Mateo County's new undersheriff

The news comes on the heels of Hsiung announcing he will leave his role as MVPD Chief

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 20, 2022, 5:02 pm
Updated: Tue, Dec 20, 2022, 6:09 pm

San Mateo County Sheriff-elect Christina Corpus announced Dec. 20 that Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung will join the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office as undersheriff.

“I’m excited to welcome Chief Hsiung to the team, and to bring him home to San Mateo County,” said Corpus in a Dec. 20 statement. “This is a renowned professional with a demonstrated commitment to enhancing community safety and officer wellness. We share a modern approach to this work, and I know he will help me make the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office a premier law enforcement agency.”

The announcement comes one day after the news that Hsiung will be stepping away from his role as Mountain View's police chief, which he has held for the past two years, in February. Hsiung has served the department for nearly three decades.

Hsiung said the decision to leave wasn’t an easy one, given how long he’s served in Mountain View.

“I was very conflicted because of how much I love Mountain View, plain and simple,” he said. “That’s been my life for the last almost three decades. It’s the community, the people, the culture, my department.”

After getting to know Sheriff-elect Corpus, “the more it became clear that she and I have very similar views and vision on how we feel policing should be,” Hsiung said.

“It’s taking a look at the current culture in policing and understanding that a lot has to change, and that as leaders, it’s our responsibility to really push the profession forward,” he said. “The best way I can describe it is what you see in Mountain View: We care deeply for our own employees. … And in turn, we also know that that’s exactly how we expect you to treat the community, too.”

With the new position overseeing a much larger agency, Hsiung said, “it’s just a tremendous opportunity to take that work and continue onward with the hopes that it spreads even beyond just San Mateo County.”

Hsiung described the undersheriff position as “the No. 2 person” under Sheriff-elect Corpus.

“The undersheriff basically runs everything internally in the Sheriff’s Office, while the sheriff position itself, obviously has oversight, but is mostly focused outwardly as an elected official,” he said.

Having grown up in Foster City and now living with his wife and four children in San Mateo, Hsiung said the new job “is almost like coming back home, in some sense.” But he added, “I didn’t envision this chapter closing so soon in Mountain View.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office statement, Hsiung will be the first Asian American undersheriff in San Mateo County history.

Hsiung will begin his duties as undersheriff in early February. He said he looks forward to learning the ropes in a different type of law enforcement agency.

“I love learning,” he said. “Having been almost three decades in policing, I don’t have the same amount of experience in corrections or all the different breadth of resources and teams and units that a sheriff’s office has. So it’s going to be like drinking from a fire hose, and I’m totally excited at that chance just to learn and grow.”

Comments

Another MV Resident
Registered user
Sylvan Park
1 hour ago
Another MV Resident, Sylvan Park
Registered user
1 hour ago

Hmm, perhaps a lesson in not believing things just because they were said by a cop.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

CC
Registered user
Monta Loma
1 hour ago
CC, Monta Loma
Registered user
1 hour ago

@Another MV Resident. Cute. You have obviously never met him. MV is widely considered a model for other PD's across the country. In fact they are often sent to other cities to train their police leadership on how to run a PD in a way that respects the community. Do some homework before you make critical remarks. It makes perfect sense that Chris would be promoted to a broader role in the county. Do you have suggestions for who would have been a better candidate for the role? Hmm, perhaps not.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Greg David
Registered user
Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
Greg David, Old Mountain View
Registered user
1 hour ago

Classic double dipping at its finest.

I don’t discount Chris’ 28 years of service for Mountain View, but this move to a non-Calpers agency stinks of selfish motives.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

smorr
Registered user
Monta Loma
28 minutes ago
smorr, Monta Loma
Registered user
28 minutes ago

Greg David, why is moving to a more challenging position to help more broadly in a different community selfish?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.